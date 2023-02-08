ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 10

Related
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okemahnewsleader.com

Oklahoma Sends Questionnaire to determine the financial boycott of Energy Companies in State

OKLAHOMA CITY– Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ sent a letter and questionnaire to a list of national financial institutions, including fund managers and banks, to determine which companies boycott energy companies. in Oklahoma. This move is the first step in compiling the list of companies Oklahoma government entities are prohibited from doing business with because of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent

The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy