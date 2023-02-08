Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OK AG says Governor’s veterans panel appointments not allowed by law
The Oklahoma Attorney General has jumped into the fight between state veterans groups and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
Oklahoma bill to increase penalties for stolen firearms moves forward
A measure that would increase the penalties for stealing firearms has moved forward in Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
okemahnewsleader.com
Oklahoma Sends Questionnaire to determine the financial boycott of Energy Companies in State
OKLAHOMA CITY– Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ sent a letter and questionnaire to a list of national financial institutions, including fund managers and banks, to determine which companies boycott energy companies. in Oklahoma. This move is the first step in compiling the list of companies Oklahoma government entities are prohibited from doing business with because of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
Oklahoma Senator Proposes Harsher Penalties For People Who Steal Guns Out Of Cars
The Oklahoma City Police Department said more than 600 guns were stolen out of vehicles in 2022 and that statistic isn’t getting any better. An Oklahoma senator is responding to that statistic with a bill. Sen. Darrell Weaver told News 9 it’s time to increase the penalties for people...
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
kosu.org
Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas
Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK) Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World) Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK) Governor fails to recognized tribal...
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
