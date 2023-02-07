Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Iowa Lakes Community College announced the hire of Emmetsburg native Mike Myers as the New Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach. As a high schooler Myers competed in the state tournament 3 times for the E-Hawks and would attend Iowa Lakes Community College where he graduated in 2016 before transferring to Midland University in Nebraska. Myers played collegiate golf for the Lakers where he was Team Captain both seasons. While golfing at Midland, Myers was All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Honorable mention his junior year.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO