Normal, IL

wglt.org

Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal

The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
DECATUR, IL
videtteonline.com

Connect Transit considers offering zero-fare rides in Bloomington-Normal

Illinois State University students can ride Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit buses for free by scanning their school ID. In the future, zero-fare rides may be available for the rest of the area’s residents too. Connect Transit currently offers zero-fare rides on Election Day and during the month of September...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
wcbu.org

New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria

A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
WASHINGTON, IL
walls102.com

LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

La Niña is Fading Fast, El Niño Likely to Develop by Late Summer

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warming sea surface temperatures across the Equatorial Pacific suggest that our rare triple dip La Niña is quickly coming to an end. With that trend expected to continue through Spring, it’s likely El Niño conditions will be in place by late Summer.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Mapleton house fire sparked by heat lamp

MAPLETON (25 News Now) - A house fire in Mapleton Friday afternoon was caused by a heat lamp. Firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. to the home on West Vicki Lynn Drive. The fire chief told 25 News the fire was sparked by a heat lamp in the front craft room, which is used to hatch eggs.
MAPLETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
PEKIN, IL

