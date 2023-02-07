Read full article on original website
Lorraine Stulen, 85, of Spencer
Graveside Services for 85-year-old Lorraine Stulen of Spencer will be Friday, February 10th at 2 PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Dickens. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Arnolds Park City Council 2/8
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Arnolds Park City council has slightly altered it’s license for itinerant merchants. City Administrator Linda Nase says the bulk of them do business during the tourist season. The itinerant merchant ordinance will also prohibit flashing lights, the amount of noise, and prohibit...
Weather Causing Infrastructure Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Municipal Utilities says this week’s temperature fluctuations is causing the soil to move, and that has caused at least four water main breaks. Sheldon also dealt with a leak this week that created an outage for several blocks – we’re not sure what caused that one.
Iowa Lakes Hires Mike Myers as New Golf Coach
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Iowa Lakes Community College announced the hire of Emmetsburg native Mike Myers as the New Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach. As a high schooler Myers competed in the state tournament 3 times for the E-Hawks and would attend Iowa Lakes Community College where he graduated in 2016 before transferring to Midland University in Nebraska. Myers played collegiate golf for the Lakers where he was Team Captain both seasons. While golfing at Midland, Myers was All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Honorable mention his junior year.
Comedy Night February 17th
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Event Center is brining two Minneapolis comedians to town Friday, February 17th. Mary Mack reminds KICD News she and her husband – Tim Harmston – have both played the Clay County Fair. Mack does voice-over work for commercials and...
Spencer and GTRA With Place Winners at Girls Wrestling State Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted the Wrestling State Championships February 1st and 2nd in Coralville. 12 KICD area athletes competed and 3 came away with finishes on the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn placed 6th in the 110-pound Bracket. Guinn said she had...
