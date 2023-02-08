ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket mass shooter to appear in federal court next week

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjAUz_0kgPGSxy00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned that the Buffalo supermarket mass shooter, Payton Gendron, is scheduled to appear in federal court next Thursday, Feb. 16.

In November, Gendron admitted to killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets location on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo this past May.

The day before his federal court appearance, Gendron is scheduled to be sentenced on state charges of murder as a hate crime and domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. He admitted to those charges, among others.

Gendron was 18 at the time of the shooting. All of the people he admitted to killing were Black.

Included in the 27 federal charges Gendron faces are 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of the federal charges, Gendron could be sentenced to death.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on felony charge for shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Friday morning for a shooting that left a man in serious condition, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Salvatore Rizzo was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree. On Feb. 9, at approximately 10:18 a.m., Rizzo, allegedly, shot a 40-year-old […]
HAMBURG, NY
WBEN 930AM

Guilty plea in McKinley High brawl

Erie County DA John Flynn says a teen pleaded guilty to his role in a brawl outside McKinley High School last year. Another was sentenced for his role, where one student was stabbed and a security guard was shot.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man convicted for fatal stabbing in 2020

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been convicted for a fatal stabbing that occurred in December 2020, the Niagara County District Attorney said Friday. 33-year-old Brian Miskho was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. In December 2020, he stabbed 49-year-old Thomas Anderson, who eventually died from his injuries. He faces up to 25 […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing

DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
DUNKIRK, NY
Shore News Network

Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas

BUFFALO, NY – An Amherst man has been indicted for the murder of his mother inside their home on Thistle Lea the day after Christmas. Erie County District Attorney, John J. Flynn, announces that 35-year-old Om D. Samant of Amherst was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony).  An Amherst Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Thistle Lea on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m. The defendant is accused of killing his mother by beating and stabbing The post Amherst man charged for killing mother day after Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
AMHERST, NY
WBEN 930AM

Two charged in drug bust

Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy