New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Valley Breeze

Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother

CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
CUMBERLAND, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence Place is an American shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island. With 1,400,000 sq ft (130,000 m2) of gross leasable area, it has been the largest shopping mall in Rhode Island since it opened in 1999. As of 2022, the mall is anchored by Macy's, and Boscov's, and features premier...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
tourcounsel.com

Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island

Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI

