Are the Boston Bruins and the NHL going to head down under to play some regular season games?. Various reports coming from the NHL All-Star festivities this past weekend in Sunrise, Florida, and from Australia, have the NHL taking it’s act to the land down under to kick off the 2023-24 NHL regular season. Kerry Goulet, the new Melbourne Ice head coach and host of ‘Gouche Live’ (a Toronto-based Youtube hockey show), was the first to report this on his show’s Facebook page last week, and David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period followed up those reports over the weekend.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO