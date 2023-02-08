ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Colorado football: Deion Sanders shares 'blueprint' for recruiting different positions

Colorado announced Deion Sanders as head coach on Dec. 3, and in less than two months, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff quickly assembled the football program's best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sanders' inaugural class in Boulder finished No. 21 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, while his transfer portal class is ranked No. 4. With 44 total newcomers, the Buffaloes have undergone more change than any team this offseason as they look to turn the page on last season's 1-11 finish.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII

Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mhscardinalnation.org

MHS Athletic Hall of Fame 2023: Bob Hallen

Advisor’s Note: After two years of not being able to hold a Mentor High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, two classes of athletes will be inducted on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Mentor High Fine Arts Center with a reception to follow at the St. John Vianney Social Center. Cardinal Nation has reached out to the inductees for a series on these Mentor Cardinals and what they have to say about their induction and their careers. First up during this Super Bowl week, NFL player Bob Hallen.
MENTOR, OH
247Sports

Watch: Meet Early Enrollee Cornerback Christian Gray

Early enrollee Christian Gray met the media for the first time as a Notre Dame player. He talked about the challenges of moving away from home to be at Notre Dame, the infamous Matt Balis workouts, his goals for Spring practice, and advice he's gotten from the senior leaders on the team.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports

