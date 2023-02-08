Woman dead after fire on Maxon Road in Bennington

A fatal house fire is under investigation in Wyoming County.

The fire occurred around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at 1291 Maxon Road in the Town of Bennington.

Emergency crews were called to the scene from Bennington, Attica, Cowlesville, Harris Corners, Sheldon, Varysburg, Alexander, and Darien. Additional units were called to assist from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, Wyoming County Emergency Services, Wyoming County Corner, Wyoming County Correctional Facility, New York State Police, and NYSEG.

According to police, one woman was found dead inside of the home.

The house has been ruled a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.