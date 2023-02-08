Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family. Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.

