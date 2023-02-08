ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Donald M. Hazlett

Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
OIL CITY, PA
Rick Fletcher

Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers

Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
FRANKLIN, PA
Marvin F. Wadding

Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
KITTANNING, PA
Robert F. Sterrett

Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
GROVE CITY, PA
Keith A. Mullen

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family. Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.
PARKER, PA
Larry E. Kirch

Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
OIL CITY, PA
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
CLARION, PA
Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
SLIGO, PA
Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA
Sam Breene Seeks Second Term as Venango County Commissioner

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Republican Sam Breene has announced his campaign for re-election as Venango County Commissioner. In his announcement, Breene highlighted “his success in distributing nearly $3 million in grants to local businesses and non-profits during the COVID-19 shutdown, as well as his efforts to maintain election integrity during a time of change in the state election code.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items. If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

