Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Donald M. Hazlett
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
explore venango
Marvin F. Wadding
Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
explore venango
Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
explore venango
Keith A. Mullen
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family. Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.
explore venango
Robert F. Sterrett
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
explore venango
Larry E. Kirch
Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
explore venango
Kay (Fisher) Say
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher. She graduated in 1952 from Salem...
977rocks.com
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
explore venango
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
explore venango
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
d9and10sports.com
Cambridge Springs, Mercer Boys Wrap Up Region Titles; Grove City, Farrell Clinch Share of Region Crowns
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Parker Schmidt and Josh Reisenauer combined for 45 points as Cambridge Springs wrapped up the Region 3 title with a 71-52 win over Union City. The Blue Devils went on a 20-10 run in the second quarter to take control, with Reisenauer scoring 12 of his 21 points in the spurt.
explore venango
Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is Committed to Making Degrees Affordable
WARREN, Pa, (EYT) – By offering institutional aid and accepting local scholarships, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is committed to making degrees affordable to anyone with the drive to apply. About Northern Pennsylvania Regional College:. Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award...
Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County
SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside. The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street. A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside. "We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor....
wdadradio.com
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
ANNA Shelter rescues rabbits abandoned in Warren Co.
The ANNA Shelter investigating a case of animal abuse involving rabbits. The shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police in Warren about a cage of rabbits found in a rural area. Police found a dog crate with five bunnies inside. An ANNA Shelter volunteer picked up the bunnies and found only three of […]
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 2/10/23
This big boy was recently brought to us because he wasn’t getting along with another dog in the home. Gunner is two years old and so incredibly affectionate and sweet. He loves people and does really well with cats, too! This handsome guy just wants a home where he can be loved exactly how he deserves. Gunner is housetrained, good with kids and cats, microchipped, neutered, and up to date on all of his vaccines. He would make the perfect addition to any home. If you think you could be his forever, apply today! Visit Gunner at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For
Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
explore venango
Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term
VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
explore venango
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
Comments / 0