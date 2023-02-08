ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth, PA

Donald M. Hazlett

Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
OIL CITY, PA
Marvin F. Wadding

Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
KITTANNING, PA
Kenneth William Ferringer

Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
PARKER, PA
Robert F. Sterrett

Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
GROVE CITY, PA
Larry E. Kirch

Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Kay (Fisher) Say

Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher. She graduated in 1952 from Salem...
SENECA, PA
Keith A. Mullen

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family. Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.
PARKER, PA
Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
SLIGO, PA
Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
OIL CITY, PA
SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is Committed to Making Degrees Affordable

WARREN, Pa, (EYT) – By offering institutional aid and accepting local scholarships, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is committed to making degrees affordable to anyone with the drive to apply. About Northern Pennsylvania Regional College:. Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award...
WARREN, PA
Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
CLARION, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sam Breene Seeks Second Term as Venango County Commissioner

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Republican Sam Breene has announced his campaign for re-election as Venango County Commissioner. In his announcement, Breene highlighted “his success in distributing nearly $3 million in grants to local businesses and non-profits during the COVID-19 shutdown, as well as his efforts to maintain election integrity during a time of change in the state election code.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

