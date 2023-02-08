ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

explore venango

Donald M. Hazlett

Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers

Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Robert F. Sterrett

Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Rick Fletcher

Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Kenneth William Ferringer

Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Larry E. Kirch

Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
SLIGO, PA
explore venango

Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. (Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Sam Breene Seeks Second Term as Venango County Commissioner

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Republican Sam Breene has announced his campaign for re-election as Venango County Commissioner. In his announcement, Breene highlighted “his success in distributing nearly $3 million in grants to local businesses and non-profits during the COVID-19 shutdown, as well as his efforts to maintain election integrity during a time of change in the state election code.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items. If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
TITUSVILLE, PA

