This big boy was recently brought to us because he wasn’t getting along with another dog in the home. Gunner is two years old and so incredibly affectionate and sweet. He loves people and does really well with cats, too! This handsome guy just wants a home where he can be loved exactly how he deserves. Gunner is housetrained, good with kids and cats, microchipped, neutered, and up to date on all of his vaccines. He would make the perfect addition to any home. If you think you could be his forever, apply today! Visit Gunner at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO