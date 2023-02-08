Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Police Department and Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company received the donation of a forcible entry door from Brookville Equipment Corporation. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express...
Donald M. Hazlett
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
Marvin F. Wadding
Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
Meriam E. Shook
Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer. Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo. He married the love of...
Larry E. Kirch
Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
Keith A. Mullen
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family. Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, the current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system. He is excited to bring over 40 years of business experience to the...
Utica Man Accused of Burglary at CE Co-Op Substation in Mineral Township
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have made an arrest in a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. Court documents indicate PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Steven P. Webber, of Utica, on...
Kay (Fisher) Say
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher. She graduated in 1952 from Salem...
Titusville Man Escapes Injuries in Cornplanter Township Rollover Crash
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred during the evening of February 3 on State Park Road in Cornplanter Township. According to a public information report released by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 10, the single-vehicle crash occurred on...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
'You could save a life': Butler County woman revived by two strangers after suffering cardiac arrest
BUTLER, Pa. — The last day of 2022 was almost the last day of Victoria Williams' life. Standing in the stationery aisle of Target with her 1-year-old daughter, her world went dark. Watch the report in the video above. "I'm told I collapsed," Williams said. "That is when I...
Pet of the Day 2/10/23
This big boy was recently brought to us because he wasn’t getting along with another dog in the home. Gunner is two years old and so incredibly affectionate and sweet. He loves people and does really well with cats, too! This handsome guy just wants a home where he can be loved exactly how he deserves. Gunner is housetrained, good with kids and cats, microchipped, neutered, and up to date on all of his vaccines. He would make the perfect addition to any home. If you think you could be his forever, apply today! Visit Gunner at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Vehicle Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in Clinton Township. According to a public information report...
