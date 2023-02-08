ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
Why did the Detroit Pistons trade for James Wiseman?

DETROIT -- Before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons acquired James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in multi-team deal that had Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox headed out of town. Bey reportedly is headed to the Atlanta Hawks, while Knox is going to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
How to watch Michigan vs. Indiana (2/11/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel

Michigan hosts Indiana on Saturday evening shooting for a season-best fourth straight win. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) It’s a critical game for the Wolverines because every game is the rest of the way. But it’s another shot at a Quad 1 win. Michigan is 0-3 against teams ranked in the top 25 at the time of the matchup (and 3-7 against teams ranked at any point this season).
Overheard at Pistons press conference: James Wiseman can unlock potential in Detroit

DETROIT -- Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and head coach Dwane Casey met with the media on Friday evening to discuss the acquisition of center James Wiseman. On Thursday, the Pistons acquired the 7-foot Wiseman in a multi-team deal with the Golden State Warriors. As part of the deal, the Pistons sent Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors, who dealt both to the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, in subsequent moves.
Pistons’ multi-team trade on hold after failed physical

The Detroit Pistons’ acquisition of center James Wiseman is reportedly in jeopardy. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Gary Payton II -- whom the Golden State Warriors acquired in a multi-team deal with the Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers -- has failed his physical. After the Warriors’ medical staff examined Payton, it was revealed that he has a core muscle injury that could keep him out of action up to three months.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam negotiating to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks, according to report

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly has an interest in joining the NBA, according to a report by The Athletic. Haslam and his Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns and the Columbus Crew of the MSL, are apparently negotiating to buy the share of the Milwaukee Bucks owned by current co-owner Marc Lasry, who purchased the team in 2014 along with Wesley Edens for $550 million.
Red Wings’ Lalonde to Filip Zadina: Be assertive, seize opportunity

DETROIT – Filip Zadina will get another chance to establish himself in the Detroit Red Wings lineup and as an NHL player, starting tonight. The message to Zadina from coach Derek Lalonde is to be assertive and seize the opportunity. “Skating, attacking wide and hard, shoot first mentality,” Lalonde...
