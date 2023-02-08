ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 10-12)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There’s a little bit for everyone to choose from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Ann Arbor area, whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast, shopping for Valentine’s Day or love crocheting. 1. Spend the day discovering dinosaurs. Get ready to learn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Meals on wheels: the Ann Arbor restaurant on a bus

If you want to enjoy a meal on an authentic London double-decker bus without crossing the pond, 1923 is the place for you. Nicknamed the “bustaurant,” 1923 is owned by husband and wife Aaron and Miriam Orr and serves up modern, gluten-free fusion tacos. The menu boasts a variety of flavors, with culinary influences from the American South, Caribbean, Middle East and Korea — all made on a Liverpool classic, red, double-decker tour bus parked at 320 Miller Avenue, just northwest of downtown Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy

WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations

HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

