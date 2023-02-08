Read full article on original website
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Making music with his eyes helps Michigan ALS patient find creative joy again
YPSILANTI, MI - Jordan Weston’s eyes dart back and forth across a screen inches from his face. The 32-year-old Ypsilanti man himself is motionless, but the furious motion of his eyes is hard at work creating a song. Melodic piano notes. Rhythmic percussion. Pulsating bass. Little by little over...
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 10-12)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There’s a little bit for everyone to choose from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Ann Arbor area, whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast, shopping for Valentine’s Day or love crocheting. 1. Spend the day discovering dinosaurs. Get ready to learn...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sip on the Brown Bear latte at Cahoots Cafe in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- This Ann Arbor shop offers the three things most important to any working professional -- coffee, carbs and coworking. Cahoots Cafe opened in January 2020 to cater to members of Cahoots tech hub along with anyone else looking for a pick-me-up. “(Cahoots Cafe) was always meant...
Michigan Daily
Meals on wheels: the Ann Arbor restaurant on a bus
If you want to enjoy a meal on an authentic London double-decker bus without crossing the pond, 1923 is the place for you. Nicknamed the “bustaurant,” 1923 is owned by husband and wife Aaron and Miriam Orr and serves up modern, gluten-free fusion tacos. The menu boasts a variety of flavors, with culinary influences from the American South, Caribbean, Middle East and Korea — all made on a Liverpool classic, red, double-decker tour bus parked at 320 Miller Avenue, just northwest of downtown Ann Arbor.
Zion Well bringing yoga and meditation center to second location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Get ready to relax and explore the world of yoga with Zion Well’s newest Ann Arbor location. Zion Well is opening its second yoga studio at 3384 Washtenaw Ave. A grand opening event to celebrate the new space will take place from Saturday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 12.
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This meal comes in a glass at River Raisin Distillery
MANCHESTER, MI – While most meals can be found on a plate, River Raisin Distillery is serving one up in in a glass. Distilling started as a hobby for Joe and Krista Jarvis before they opened River Raisin Distillery in 2020 in an old welding shop. They specialize in making unique cocktails, including their popular Fully Loaded Bloody Mary.
New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy
WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
Survivor of 1963 KKK bombing honored with University of Michigan student concert
ANN ARBOR, MI - Church is supposed to be a safe place, said Sarah Collins Rudolph. Klansmen desecrated that space for her and many others sixty years ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Collins was 12 when she was “the fifth little girl” in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
wcsx.com
HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations
HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
