The Reserve Bank wants unemployment to rise. It should be careful what it wishes for | Greg Jericho

By Greg Jericho
 3 days ago
Pedestrians on a city street Photograph: Paul Braven/AAP

On Tuesday the board of the Reserve Bank made it clear it wants higher unemployment and will keep raising interest rates until it achieves that aim.

The RBA raised the cash rate from 3.1% to 3.35%, for a total 325 basis points rises since April – the fastest since 1990:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/XUJsR/

This is not quite as fast as the 390 basis points in 10 months that occurred from January 1988 but don’t worry, more rises are to come.

The scariest phrase for homeowners and anyone worried about the likelihood of a recession came in the final paragraph of the governor’s statement on Tuesday. It stated that “the Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead”.

Note the plural: “increases”.

This was a change from the December statement which noted “the Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.”

The financial markets noted the change.

Related: Households are clearly cutting spending as rates rise. The RBA must heed this warning | Greg Jericho

On Monday investors were predicting the cash rate to peak at 3.7% by July; after the announcement that jumped to 3.93% by August:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/hk4HC/

At least two more rate rises.

The good news? The market expects there will be two rate decreases between August 2023 and July 2024.

This is because the market expects the economy will slow so much the Reserve Bank will need to stimulate it. Why will it have slowed? Because the Reserve Bank is aiming to slow it.

That the bank wants higher unemployment is clear in the governor’s statement, which notes “the central forecast is for the unemployment rate to increase to 3.75% by the end of this year and 4.25% by mid-2025”.

Given the unemployment rate is 3.5%, that is the equivalent of an extra 105,000 unemployed.

The RBA wants this because it believes unemployment needs to rise to reduce inflation. This is despite the governor noting that “global factors explain much of this high inflation”.

He is certainly right about that. As a rule, the prices of items determined on the world market rise slower than domestic or “non-tradable” prices. But over the past year the opposite has occurred:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/e3xjA/

So why is the RBA still increasing rates?

Because the bank also notes that “strong domestic demand is adding to the inflationary pressures in a number of areas of the economy”.

It wants to reduce this demand, which is code for raising unemployment.

And why?

Because, for all its talk about inflation, what the RBA is really worried about is wages.

Once again, despite no evidence that it is occurring, the RBA governor stated that “given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead”.

We know wages are not growing above inflation, let alone even at a level above 4.5% that would be inconsistent with the RBA’s target rate of 2%-3% inflation.

One reason that wages have not risen as fast as inflation is that wages are more aligned to the rise of service prices rather than goods (most of which are imported).

The price of goods has risen the fastest, but service prices are also now jumping. Market-sector service prices grew 6.3% in the year to December 2022, up from 4.8% in the year to September:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/VuSU9/

Service prices, however, were pretty wild in the December quarter – especially when you recall that in the last three months of 2022, the cost of domestic holidays alone rose 13%, and that accounted for nearly a fifth of the total increase in inflation.

But if the “price-setting behaviour of firms” means that businesses use the cover of inflation to further raise prices and increase profits, the bank expects workers not to agitate for higher wages.

And while wages should keep rising faster, thus far the evidence is of them being very calm.

The latest data , for example, shows that in the last three months of 2022 the weighted average of enterprise bargaining agreements had annual wage growth of just 3.1%.

But the Reserve Bank is raising rates to slow the economy by making the cost of borrowing higher, which will reduce investment and also reduce the ability of mortgage owners to spend money, and thus increase unemployment – especially in the services sectors.

That will happen. Let us not pretend interest rate rises do not slow the economy.

The problem is the Reserve Bank has little faith in their power.

In December I noted that interest rate rises “actually take a while to affect all mortgage holders”. Since then, the RBA has stated that “the Board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of the cumulative increase in interest rates is yet to be felt in mortgage payments”.

By the end of last year the average rate of all mortgages had only risen 193 basis points, compared with the actual 300 basis points rise in the cash rate:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/P7nMp/

That leaves more than a third of the rate rises still to fully flow through to all mortgage holders.

Given the average repayments on a $500,000 home loan have already risen from $2,010 to $2,542 a month, that suggests they will rise around another $400 a month yet, just to take into account all the rate rises thus far:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/4P5Xb/

That would be around a 45% increase in mortgage payments and yet still the RBA does not think that is enough and will keep raising rates.

Given it admits that “there is uncertainty around the timing and extent of the expected slowdown in household spending”, we had all better hope the slowdown does not happen before the full effect of the rate rises thus far occurs.

  • Greg Jericho is a Guardian columnist and policy director at the Centre for Future Work

Related
The Guardian

Putin is gambling on the west growing impatient with Ukraine. We have to prove him wrong

The image was stunning, the optics perfect: a war leader addressing the nation in an ancient hall, the rays of stained-glass sunlight all but crowning him with a halo. And yet there was something wrong with that picture. Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not stiffening the resolve of his own people, who after a year of war, bereavement and pain might be forgiven for losing heart. Rather, he was in Westminster to steady the nerves of British politicians – and, later, European ones – to ensure they do not abandon a fight that has cost them so much less.
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Higher interest rates, falling home prices and real wages, but no recession: top economists' forecasts for 2023

Australia’s Reserve Bank is set to push up rates once again at its first meeting for the year on Tuesday, according to all but two of the 29 leading economists surveyed by The Conversation at the start of 2023. Those experts predict we will still be living with higher rates by the end of the year, although they should start to come down in 2024. Their average forecast is an increase in the bank’s cash rate target from 3.1% to 3.6% during 2023. That’s enough to add an extra A$190 to the monthly cost of servicing a $600,000 variable mortgage, bringing...
Reuters

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
The Guardian

No room for the dead as cemeteries in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria fill up

At the Nurdağı cemetery in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, there will soon be no more room for the dead. The freshly dug graves are marked with blank headstones, with only pieces of ripped cloth gathered from the victims’ clothing to identify them. The frayed ends of the cloth blow slightly in the frigid air.
The Guardian

Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants

The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
The Guardian

My adult daughters are angry with me for leaving the country. What can I do?

I am a 70-year-old woman, I left the UK 20 years ago and now live in Europe. I have three daughters who are still angry at me for leaving them after all this time. My children were in their early 20s when I left, and away at university. I had been ill for six months, had three operations and decided enough was enough. My language course break turned into a long-term situation.
The Guardian

The Guardian

