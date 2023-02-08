ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside

By Joel Leal, Chad Hayes, Nakea Simon
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
The Waco Fire Department has responded to a house fire involving seniors.

Around 7:38 a.m. this morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 3100 Block of Colonial Avenue, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.

Fire officials said a third resident was outside the unit at the time of the incident.

All three have since been recovered, officials said.

Waco Fire Captain Patrick Veselka reports that the fire was contained in one area with the damage being exclusive to that area.

Veselka said responders arrived in about a minute and that the fire was extinguished about 9 minutes later.

A medical stretcher was seen by a KXXV reporter aiding a woman.

However, it's unclear to what extent EMS was treating her and how it related to the recent fire.

Story developing

