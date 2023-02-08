ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors Guide

How Tax Rules Change as You Age

By Brian Marsh
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 3 days ago

Your life changes in many ways when you get older. But there’s something else that changes as you age that you might not have considered before — your taxes. Read more about how tax rules change as you age.

There are different tax breaks that you can claim when you’re older, and the types of income you’re likely to receive are taxed differently than wages.

Here’s a quick rundown on how tax rules change as you age.

Your 50s:

When you hit 50, you can squirrel away even more money as “catch-up” contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. For 2023, you can put an extra $1,000 in your IRAs and an extra $7,500 in a 401(k) plan.

Catch-up contributions are also allowed for health savings accounts. Once you turn 55, you can put an additional $1,000 in an HSA each year.

Your 60s:

Most people retire in their 60s, and that’s when tax changes really kick in.

Part of the change is triggered by the different types of income you receive in retirement. For instance, instead of wages, which are 100% taxable, at least 15% of your Social Security benefits are tax-free—and lower-income seniors won’t pay any federal tax on their benefits. Withdrawals from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) plan are tax-free as well since you already paid taxes on the funds (distributions from a traditional IRA or 401(k) are taxable). The portion of an annuity payment that represents your principal is tax-free, too.

There are also tax breaks that only become available after your 65th birthday. For example, there’s an additional standard deduction for people 65 and older. For 2023, it’s $1,500, or $1,850 if you’re claiming the single or head of household filing status.

There’s also a tax credit available for lower-income taxpayers who are 65 or older. It’s worth up to $750 if you’re single or $1,125 if married.

Also look for other generally available write-offs that might not come into play until you reach your 60s. For example, if medical bills start growing as you age, you may be able to deduct some of those expenses. You must itemize to claim the medical expense deduction, and then you can only deduct qualifying costs that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.

And don’t forget about state tax breaks. Many states provide full or partial tax exemptions for Social Security benefits or other common types of retirement income. Often overlooked property tax breaks can also provide huge savings for seniors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEl22_0kgPFfWk00

Your 70s:

The biggest tax change for people in their 70s is the start of required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts. Your money has been growing in your traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts for years, and now the IRS wants you to begin paying taxes on it once you turn 72. (There are no RMDs for Roth IRAs.)

For the year you turn 72, the deadline for taking your first RMD is April 1 of the following year. After that, annual RMDs generally must be taken by Dec. 31.

If you’re at least 70 1/2 years old, donating to charity with a qualified charitable distribution from an IRA can also cut your tax bill because the withdrawn funds aren’t taxed. Plus, money donated through a qualified distribution counts toward your RMD.

Rocky Mengle is tax editor at Kiplinger.com. For more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com.

© 2022 The Kiplinger Washington Editors, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Read more about senior finances on Senior’s Guide: How a Roth Can Defuse a Retirement Bomb

The post How Tax Rules Change as You Age appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
CNET

IRS Says Taxpayers in These States Should Wait to File Taxes This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. When it comes to filing your income taxes, sooner is better than later -- usually. This year, however, Americans who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 are advised to wait to see whether that money is taxable by the feds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
smallbiztrends.com

Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2022 and 2023

With the start of a new year, it’s important to be aware of any changes to federal income tax brackets that may affect you and your family. For 2022 and 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its updated income tax brackets for both single and married taxpayers filing jointly.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
9K+
Followers
678
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy