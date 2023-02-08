Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
Extreme Milkshake Bar Moving to Downtown Grand Haven, Expanding with Food Menu
Less than a year after opening, a shop serving extreme milkshakes, bubble waffles, coffee and more is relocating to downtown Grand Haven. Bad Habit first opened at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven March 4, 2023. Co-owners Bonnie Brown and John Zervas felt there was a lack of dessert...
What’s Inside That Little Blue Locker In The Grand Rapids Public Library?
Public libraries are full of so many helpful resources you can use in your day to day life. Not only can you find books to inspire, entertain or educate you. You can check your email at one of their computers, or even put your feet up and relax in a safe space.
Helen Jackson Claytor Is The True Social Justice Warrior Grand Rapids Needed
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Paul I. Phillips, the 1st Black Elected Public Officer in Grand Rapids, and father of Grand Rapids Black History.
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
Learn Something New With Return Of Free Classes At Grand Rapids Public Museum
We all know that Knowledge is power. But once school is over, you may find yourself missing out on learning new things. Or, maybe you have a curious young one that wants to expand the base they already have. Thankfully, Grand Rapids has a few sources for free educational courses for people of all ages and interests.
Why Is Kalamazoo, Michigan Called ‘The Celery City’?!
You may or may not be a fan of celery. I typically love celery as a side for my wings or inside of my chicken noodle soup. No celery juice, though! That is pushing it in my personal opinion. But did you know that Kalamazoo is known for its celery?
Which Other Actors Will Star in Nicole Kidman Movie Shooting in Holland?
A thriller starring Nicole Kidman is shooting in Holland this spring and three more actors in the film have just been announced. A dark comedy/ thriller simply titled "Holland, Michigan", is filming in West Michigan. Kidman is set to star in and produce the movie, which is set in Holland...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Is MTV’s Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Right Now?!
For those of you who have not seen the show over the past 10 years, Catfish. "is an American reality-based documentary television series airing on MTV about the truths and lies of online dating." Pretty much, there are people lying about their identities to find love. Sadly, the reason the...
Win Valentine’s African Cuisine Cooking Class
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. A day filled with the love of family, friends, significant others, and loved ones. You are probably in a slight panic about what to do for the big day. Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids Public Library, and I are here to help. You can...
