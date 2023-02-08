ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Win Valentine’s African Cuisine Cooking Class

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. A day filled with the love of family, friends, significant others, and loved ones. You are probably in a slight panic about what to do for the big day. Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids Public Library, and I are here to help. You can...
