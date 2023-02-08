Make macarons your sweet Valentine's Day treat

I am admittedly a Valentine's Day grinch. I get this from my dad, who used to dismiss it as just a Hallmark holiday. However, I’ve always loved the edible V-day bling — chocolates, those little Necco sweethearts, Cinnamon Imperials ... You name it.

But, honestly, as a grown-up, what could be a better sweet gift than a box of colorful French macarons? They're sweet, but not too sweet, and crunchy and gooey. They make you feel très élégant even as the bite you take utterly ravages them.

And what would move your sweetheart more than making them yourself? Yes, as refined as these dainty meringues look, they are also a sandwich cookie.

The origins of Paris macarons are mostly legend. The most famous one is that Catherine de’ Medici introduced them to the royal court of France in the 16th century. But here’s the thing: Pastries made with almonds — and macaron shells are made with ground almond flour — generally are of Arabic origin. Food historian Marie Josèphe Mongorgé explained to the BBC that from the Arab world, macarons made their way to Catalonia and Italy before arriving in France. And even then, macarons were first known as a single cookie, developed by two 18th-century French nuns in Nancy. They’re known as Macarons des Soeurs ("sisters' macarons"). It was only in 1930 that a Parisian pâtissier created the ganache-filled sandwich we think of as a Paris macaron.

And that’s the one that is made by the hundreds of thousands at San Diego’s Le Parfait Paris , a family-run French bakery and cafe venture started by Guillaume Ryon and Ludivine Mas. It now has several locations across Southern California.

Executive chef Malek Larbi and macaron manager Helen Pham explained how their macarons are made, with tips for home cooks on how to be successful in their kitchens.

“The main focus is always the filling,” Larbi said. “That’s what gives them the flavor.”

Le Parfait Paris makes 40,000 macarons monthly, except over the holidays, when the total jumps to 100,000. That adds up to half a million macarons annually in dozens of flavors that include Honey Lavender, Campfire S’mores, Chocolat Noir and Jasmine Earl Grey.

When I visited, they taught me how to make Sicilian Pistachio, Chestnut and California Strawberry macarons, a color trifecta that reminded me of Neapolitan ice cream.

Each recipe makes a dozen 1½-inch sandwich cookies. The size is important, of course. Each of the meringue shells needs to be exactly the same size so they’ll line up. The easiest way to achieve that is to make or buy templates to slide under the parchment paper you’ll be piping the meringues onto. (You can buy silicone baking mats with macaron shell templates here .) Note that Larbi likes to stagger each row to create better airflow. You can make the cookies smaller or larger, but they all still must be the same size.

Macaron shells

Let’s address making the shells first. It’s the same technique and same recipe for all, no matter the filling flavor or type. The only difference would be food color and any optional sprinkles to create an additional flavor or look.

Start by grinding together almond flour and powdered sugar in a food processor. Pham recommends using a food processor to ensure a smooth batter with no lumps. You’ll then add ¾ cup of fresh egg whites along with food color and swirl that around in the food processor to blend them. Pham suggested fresh, not packaged egg whites so they’ll whip up correctly, and using gel paste colors versus those with a liquid water base.

“Adding moisture to the batter with liquid color will cause the shells to crack during baking,” she explained.

Transfer the batter to a bowl and turn to making a sugar syrup. Add water to a saucepan and then granulated sugar, stir together, and cook on medium-high heat until the mixture hits 120 degrees. Once it reaches 118 degrees, whip another ¾ cup of egg whites to medium peaks in a medium-size bowl. Once the syrup reaches 120 degrees, carefully and slowly pour it into the whipping eggs and continue to whip until the meringue cools down. This is what’s known as an Italian meringue.

At this point, you’ll fold a quarter of the meringue into your almond flour batter and continue this process a quarter at a time until you’ve combined the two mixtures. You’ll know it’s the right texture when it ribbons into the bowl.

“Check the flow by pulling up some of the meringue and letting it flow back into the bowl,” said Larbi. “It should look like a ribbon and disappear back into the batter very slowly. If it disappears too quickly, when you pipe it, it will spread completely. You have to know when to stop so that it will hold its shape. That’s the most important moment.”

Piping technique

Now comes your piping skills. Prep a half sheet pan with the template and, on top of that, a sheet of parchment paper. Use a large piping bag fitted with a tip with a large round hole. Larbi uses ATECO #803 tips. An easy way to fill the bag is by placing it in a tall glass with the top of the bag folded over the glass. Scoop the meringue batter into the bag, but don’t try to fill it all the way. It’s important that you have control over the flow and direction of the batter as you’re piping it. Larbi places one hand on the bag over the top of filling to push out the batter and the fingers of his other hand just above the tip to control its direction.

And here’s where technique comes in. Don’t swirl the batter into the circle. Hold the bag straight at a 90-degree angle with the tip about half an inch above the center of the circle. Gently squeeze out the batter until just before it fills the circle. That gives the batter a little room to spread while you’re piping the rest of the batter. When you’ve squeezed out the batter, twist the tip away. With all the cookies piped, gently pull out the template from under the cookies. Then lift up the half sheet pan in one hand and tap the bottom of the pan to remove any air bubbles. At that point, you can add some sprinkles or poppy seeds or very tiny pieces of nuts to the shells. Or not. But now they’re ready to bake.

Ideally, the shells will form “feet” around the bottom. They’re little ruffles at the base of the cookie. Once firm, the shells are fully baked and will have a glossy sheen. As they cool and dry, that will turn to a matte texture. Don’t remove them from the parchment paper until fully cool.

You can make the filling ahead of time, up to a week in advance, said Pham. In fact, you’ll want to chill the strawberry filling at least overnight. This filling is straightforward — just strawberry puree, granulated sugar and pectin. Bring the puree and half the sugar to a simmer in a saucepan. Mix the pectin — preferably a powder — with the rest of the sugar before adding it to the puree and bring it to a boil, cooking until it hits 120 degrees. Then let it cool, pour into a bowl and chill overnight. Before using it, beat the filling in a mixing bowl with a paddle attachment until the large chunks are gone.

Both the pistachio and chestnut ganache fillings use the same technique. You can find pistachio paste and chestnut paste online and in some specialty stores. Be sure to use the best you can find by reading the ingredients list. Both nuts should be at the top of the list.

The rest of the ingredients are heavy cream, gelatin powder (Knox is fine), ice water and white chocolate. You’ll bring the cream to a boil, and while that’s cooking, bloom the gelatin by mixing it with ice-cold water. Remove boiling cream from the heat and add the gelatin, stirring it until the gelatin has melted. Then you’ll mix together the pistachio paste or the chestnut paste with the white chocolate in a bowl, pour the hot cream/gelatin mixture over it and whisk until blended. Pham suggested using an immersion blender for this. Once the filling is made, cover the ganache directly with plastic wrap and let it come to room temperature. Of course, if you’re going to refrigerate it to use later, let it come to room temperature before trying to pipe it onto your cookies.

To put it all together into a macaron, you’ll pipe out the filling using a small tip — ¼ inch to ½ inch. Now you can swirl. Start from the inside edge of one shell and swirl around to the center, then twist away. You should use about 1½ teaspoons of filling for each macaron. Make a sandwich with a second shell and repeat until you have a dozen.

Le Parfait Paris Macaron Shells

Makes 24, 1½-inch macaron shells or 12 sandwich cookies

1½ cups almond flour



3 cups powdered sugar



Gel paste food color (optional)



1½ cups egg whites, divided in two



½ cup water



1½ cups granulated sugar



Optional: 3 tablespoons poppy seeds, sprinkles, very tiny pieces of nuts for toppings

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Sift/grind almond flour and powdered sugar in a food processor until fine. Mix in ¾ cup egg whites. Add food color at this stage if desired. Transfer to a bowl.

Make a sugar syrup by adding water and then granulated sugar to a saucepan and cook on medium/low heat until the mixture reaches 120 degrees.

Once the sugar syrup reaches 118 degrees, begin to whip up the rest of the egg whites to medium peaks in a medium-size bowl. When the syrup reaches 120 degrees, carefully and slowly pour it into the whipping eggs. Continue to whip until the meringue cools down.

Fold ¼ of the meringue into the almond flour batter to lighten the batter before gently folding in the rest of the meringue in stages, ¼ at a time.

Keep folding until batter is fluid but firm enough to make ribbon, but melts back into the batter within 20 seconds. Undermixing or overmixing will cause the shells to be fragile or crack.

Gently transfer the batter into a large (16- to 18-inch) piping bag fitted with a large round piping tip. The easiest way to fill the bag is to place the empty bag with the tip inserted into a tall glass with the top of the bag folded over the glass, and then scoop the meringue batter into the bag.

Place a good quality piece of parchment paper over a macaron template on a half sheet pan. Pull the bag out of the cup, gently push the batter toward the tip and twist the top of the bag above the batter. Hold the bag straight over the circle with the tip about ½ inch above the center of the circle and squeeze out the batter until just before it fills the circle (so it has room to spread while you continue to pipe). Stop squeezing, and twist tip away. Repeat until all circles are filled. Carefully remove the template. Then hold the pan in one hand and tap the pan underneath to remove air bubbles.

If you want to add any toppings to the shells, this is the time. Sprinkle them over the pan and, wherever it touches the raw shells, that’s where it will bake.

Bake at 300 degrees for about 14 minutes. The shells will form “feet” at the bottom. To check for doneness, lightly touch the top of a cookie. If it doesn’t move and the top is firm, it’s done. Remove the pan from the oven and wait for the cookies to cool completely before placing each on a rack. They will start out glossy and turn matte.

To create the macaron, fit a piping bag with a small (¼- to ½-inch tip). Fill the piping bag with one of the fillings. Start from the edge of the matching shell and pipe in a swirl to the center, then twist tip away. There should be about 1½ teaspoons of filling to each cookie. Make a sandwich with a second shell. Repeat.

Recipe from Helen Pham.

Pistachio Macaron Filling

Makes about 4 cups

1¼ cups heavy cream



½ teaspoon gelatin



2 tablespoons ice water



½ cup pistachio paste



2¼ cups white chocolate

Bring cream to a boil in a saucepan.

While cream is heating up, bloom gelatin by mixing it together with cold water.

Once cream is at a boil, turn off heat. Add the gelatin and stir until melted.

Place pistachio paste and white chocolate in a large bowl. Pour the hot cream and gelatin mixture over the pistachio paste and chocolate and whisk until everything is mixed evenly. Using an immersion blender will achieve the best emulsion.

Set plastic wrap directly on the ganache to avoid creating a “skin” on top and let it come to room temperature (if refrigerating until using, give it time to come to room temperature before piping).

Strawberry Macaron Filling

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups strawberry puree



¾ cup granulated sugar, divided in half



2 tablespoons pectin

In a saucepan, bring the strawberry puree and half the sugar to a simmer.

Mix pectin with the rest of the sugar and add to the puree then bring to a boil. Continue to cook until it reaches 120 degrees.

Remove from heat and let cool. Pour into a bowl, cover and chill overnight.

Before using, beat the mixture in a mixing bowl with a paddle attachment to break up the jelly mixture. Mix until large chunks are gone.

Chestnut Macaron Filling

Makes about 5 cups

1½ cups heavy cream



½ teaspoon gelatin



2 tablespoons ice water



1¼ cups chestnut paste



2¼ cups white chocolate

Bring cream to a boil in a saucepan.

While cream is heating up, bloom gelatin by mixing it together with cold water.

Once cream is at a boil, turn off the heat. Add the gelatin and stir until melted.

Place chestnut paste and white chocolate in a large bowl. Pour the hot cream and gelatin mixture over the chestnut paste and chocolate and whisk until everything is mixed evenly. Using an immersion blender will achieve the best emulsion.

Set plastic wrap directly on the ganache to avoid creating a “skin” on top and let it come to room temperature (if refrigerating until using, give it time to come to room temperature before piping).

Golden is a San Diego freelance food writer and blogger.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .