Overlea, MD

CBS Baltimore

Maryland lawmaker introduces 'Gas Price Gouging Act' to increase transparency at gas stations

BALTIMORE - A Maryland Senator is lobbying to pass a bill that will increase transparency when it comes to gas prices, and making gas stations clearly display both cash and credit. The Maryland Senate held a hearing Thursday on a bill that will make gas station price signs a little bit easier to understand. Maryland Senator Cheryl Kagan is sponsoring the Gas Price Gouging Act which would require gas stations to post the price of gas when purchased with a credit card.The Senator said this bill will limit what she calls "bait and switch" and price gouging."It's important for motorist to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘Bait and switch?’ New bills aim to make Md. gas station signs more transparent

A hearing will be held in the Maryland Senate Thursday on a bill that’s meant to make sure consumers pay for gasoline at the rate shown on signs towering over gas stations. Marylanders may have found that the price of gasoline listed outside is cheaper than what they actually pay at the pump, that’s because the state requires gas stations to post the lowest price of regular gas.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake reported off of Delmarva coast

WASHINGTON—A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported off of the Delmarva coast on Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports that the relatively minor temblor was reported at 8:21 p.m. on February 8, 2023 at a depth of 11.2 km. The epicenter was located 29 km east of Greenbackville,...
GREENBACKVILLE, VA
WHYY

Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s

Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
ELKTON, MD
OnlyInYourState

This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland

The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Maryland That You Need To Visit (2023)

Maryland has something to offer both nature lovers and city-goers alike, boasting beautiful east coast coastlines and plenty of charming small towns. From quaint fishing villages to historic architecture, small towns in Maryland provide the perfect getaway for those looking for a slower pace. Take a bike ride along the...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland

Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
BmoreArt Magazine

John Shields: Culinary Champion of the Chesapeake

My autographed copy of The New Chesapeake Kitchen is embellished with a loopy but earnest note: “Let’s cook the bay and body-friendly way. Best Fishes! John Shields.”. The author—a groundbreaking chef, serial restaurateur, and television host—is globally acknowledged as the authority on Chesapeake cuisine, as well as a leader for environmental causes pertaining to foodways, health, and economic justice. Many know him simply as John, a man with a contagious smile who cannot resist a corny joke or a conversation.
BALTIMORE, MD

