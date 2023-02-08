Read full article on original website
Maryland lawmaker introduces 'Gas Price Gouging Act' to increase transparency at gas stations
BALTIMORE - A Maryland Senator is lobbying to pass a bill that will increase transparency when it comes to gas prices, and making gas stations clearly display both cash and credit. The Maryland Senate held a hearing Thursday on a bill that will make gas station price signs a little bit easier to understand. Maryland Senator Cheryl Kagan is sponsoring the Gas Price Gouging Act which would require gas stations to post the price of gas when purchased with a credit card.The Senator said this bill will limit what she calls "bait and switch" and price gouging."It's important for motorist to...
Wbaltv.com
Cold enough for snow over weekend?
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how colder air will reach Maryland over the weekend as a storm approaches. So, will it be cold enough for snow?
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations
A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores. All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.
WTOP
4 Old Buyboats Start New Lives in Md. Waters
We hear a lot about old oyster boats being preserved on the Chesapeake Bay to keep history alive. But it’s unusual to hear of four early 20th-century oyster boats coming to make the Bay their homes for the first time. Four Connecticut oyster schooners arrived on the Chesapeake Bay...
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
As BluePrint for Maryland’s Future approaches, Dorchester County Public Schools react to potential changes
MARYLAND- School districts across Maryland are less than a month away from submitting their final plans for the Blueprint for Maryland’s future education overhaul, with Dorchester County holding its final public session on the implementation, and how it fits in the county’s master plan on Thursday night. The...
Local Eats: New restaurants give Marylanders more dining options
As Maryland continues its rebound from COVID-19 several new restaurants have recently opened up for business.
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake reported off of Delmarva coast
WASHINGTON—A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported off of the Delmarva coast on Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports that the relatively minor temblor was reported at 8:21 p.m. on February 8, 2023 at a depth of 11.2 km. The epicenter was located 29 km east of Greenbackville,...
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland
The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
17 Charming Small Towns in Maryland That You Need To Visit (2023)
Maryland has something to offer both nature lovers and city-goers alike, boasting beautiful east coast coastlines and plenty of charming small towns. From quaint fishing villages to historic architecture, small towns in Maryland provide the perfect getaway for those looking for a slower pace. Take a bike ride along the...
Essex woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Maryland Lottery player from Essex has enjoyed the thrill of playing scratch-offs for a long time and can now add another thrill to her list of accomplishments: winning a $50,000 top prize. The player, who claimed her prize on February 9 at lottery headquarters with her husband...
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland
Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
John Shields: Culinary Champion of the Chesapeake
My autographed copy of The New Chesapeake Kitchen is embellished with a loopy but earnest note: “Let’s cook the bay and body-friendly way. Best Fishes! John Shields.”. The author—a groundbreaking chef, serial restaurateur, and television host—is globally acknowledged as the authority on Chesapeake cuisine, as well as a leader for environmental causes pertaining to foodways, health, and economic justice. Many know him simply as John, a man with a contagious smile who cannot resist a corny joke or a conversation.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
