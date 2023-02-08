BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO