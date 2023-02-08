ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
B106

People are Impersonating Police in Dallas, Texas to Cut Through Traffic and More

So you're out for a leisurely weekend drive, top is down, wind in your hair, speed is slightly above the legal speed limit and you see them, those flashing red and blue lights coming up behind you. "Man, now our afternoon is ruined." Problem is, there are no markings on the vehicle and the "officer" flashed a very sketchy looking badge. This is not a real cop. Sadly, this is happening in Dallas, Texas right now. That, and some are using those lights to simply avoid getting stuck in traffic.
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing

Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
Leah Frazier

Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT

Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Kendra Rainey-King

What makes a good writer? What makes a good read? In the new age writing of today, Kendra Rainey-King creates novels full of passion, self-love, reflection, gritty-storylines and most of all the relatable yet innovative stories with messages from the heart. With fifty books under her belt, the National Best-Selling Author hailing from the streets of Dallas, Texas straight from Pleasant Grove isn’t going to pump the brakes as she just wrapped her book to movie film, “Knee Deep,” which is set for release for 2023 with her next two book to film scripts filming right after: Curves Under the Mistle-toe (currently in pre-production) and Thicker the Berry, the sweeter the Juice.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players

Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
ARLINGTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
DENTON, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

