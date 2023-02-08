ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodi Snook: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

 3 days ago
‘The genius work of Will McPhail never ceases to illicit a smile from me as I scroll my short life away’ … Brodi Snook.

Like any well-put-together human being, I spend a smidgen too much time on the internet. My intentions are always positive; phone in hand, I’ll sit down to call my nan or make a dentist appointment. In the 0.2 seconds it takes me to unlock it, I’ve forgotten what I’m meant to be doing and have mindlessly pawed at a colourful icon on the home screen. Darkness falls outside as I tag my best friend in my 47th meme for the day, and write ‘HAHAHA’.

1. Will McPhail

The genius work of Will McPhail never ceases to illicit a smile from me as I scroll my short life away. His cartoons regularly appear in the New Yorker and he has recently released his first collection, Love & Vermin (excellent title). I adore the way he scrutinises our everyday human interactions and heteronormative dating customs, proving that we are living quite the ridiculous farce. It’s flawless satire and absolutely worth a follow on Instagram.

2. Big Train

Another excellent waste of precious time is to dive headfirst down the rabbit hole of Big Train clips. For the uninitiated, Big Train was a late 90s BBC sketch comedy series that boasted a lineup of soon-to-be British comedy royalty such as Simon Pegg, Mark Heap and Julia Davis. It’s delectably silly, yet also incredibly clever. Start with this sketch and thank me later.

3. Susie Dent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CZ70_0kgPE2Pz00
Gadsbudlikins! … it’s Susie Dent. Photograph: David Levenson/Getty Images

Susie Dent is a lexicographer and etymologist (yes, I know big words) who has recently earned my obsession. Also known as “that woman from Dictionary Corner” on the long-running UK gameshow Countdown, Susie is the gatekeeper of the weirdest and funniest words in the English language. Here, she posts a regular Top 10 list of obscure phrases that you’ll be itching to weave into everyday chat. Because who wouldn’t want to exclaim “gadsbudlikins!” at the office water cooler?

4. Leading Lady Parts

This short film by Jessica Swale for the BBC is a painfully funny watch. Inspired by the Time’s Up movement, it stars A-listers such as Florence Pugh, Emilia Clarke and Felicity Jones as they read for the part of leading lady in an impossible audition room. This clip rightfully went viral in 2018, not least for Catherine Tate’s perfect portrayal of a casting director from literal hell.

5. ‘When you’re in the club and you’re hungry...’ – Bec Hill

The work of comedian Bec Hill brings me all the joy. The true master of the mondegreen (the misinterpretation of the lyrics of a song), Bec turns these misheard words into a jubilant mash up that will have me intentionally singing the wrong lyrics forevermore. It’s a feast for the ears and the eyes and the soul. Warning: may induce extreme cravings for real-life snacks.

6. Casual Nihilism

If, like me, you have had the deep misfortune of being born into a world that seems to get worse by the actual second, you may enjoy the dark stylings of the Casual Nihilism Instagram page. Packed to the hilt with pessimism, philosophy in-jokes and terribly edited graphics (though if I’m playing along correctly, this is the point), there’s something for every cynic to enjoy. Or, more accurately, nod in depressing recognition of.

7. Kevin James Thornton

As a standup comic, I am not much of a laugh-out-loud kind of person. I believe that a comedian’s laughter reflex is corroded by the thousands of hours spent sitting at the back of comedy clubs, bitterly watching our peers smash it. Kevin James Thornton, however, never fails to arouse a cackle from me. Follow him for gleeful musical anecdotes of growing up in a super fundamentalist church in the 1980s.

8. Vulga Drawings

Lily O’Farrell is a feminist cartoonist about whose page I have the pleasure of screeching, “I KNEW HER BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE DID!” I have followed Lily’s work since the dawn of time and she never misses the mark. For better or worse (mostly the latter), I see myself in a LOT of her pieces. See: the sketch about PMS.

9. Bar Fight – Hale & Pace

We all have clips that we can watch a thousand times over and still idiot-giggle at. For me, it’s this Hale and Pace sketch from 1998. So silly, so stupid, so worth it.

10. Why you need a Black friend – Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is the GOAT. This clip from her special, Not Normal, is not just powerful and poignant but ludicrously hilarious. Do yourself (and myself) a solid and watch the entire thing on Netflix. If you’re not yet a Wanda fan, you will be.

  • Brodi Snook is performing at Perth festival until 19 February, then touring her new show Villain across Australia from March. Tickets available now

