John Humensky, 52, of Ellwood City is charged with Terroristic Threats and Robbery after threatening to rob Ellwood City WesBanco Bank on February 9th forcing the branch to go on brief lockdown. According to the criminal complaint, and at approximately 9:45 a.m., a bank teller called police to report Humensky had walked into the bank and told her that he was thinking of robbing the bank. Humensky left on foot and was later located walking on Sixth Street and identified by police. When apprehended and interviewed by Ellwood City police, he was asked if he intended to rob a bank, for which Humensky related ‘Yes’ and had thought about bringing a knife but forgot it at home. He said he also considered grabbing someone within the bank. Humensky has been arraigned before Magistrate Jerry Cartwright on $50,000 bond and has been taken to Lawrence County Jail.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO