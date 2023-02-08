Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
East Palestine Train Derailment: As residents return, questions remain about the future
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Just over a week ago, a massive train derailment and chemical fire broke out in East Palestine, Ohio.While no one was injured, many are left with fear and concerns. RELATED STORIES: Residents urged to stay away as crews continue to survey East Palestine train wreckageEast Palestine Train Derailment: Evacuations ordered with rail car at risk for explosion following massive fireEast Palestine Train Derailment: What is vinyl chloride and what happens when it burns?Reporter arrested during East Palestine press conference released, expected to face a judgeVideo shows sparks and flames 20 miles before train derailment in East PalestineAs...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Man cited after crash into Butler Eat’n Park
A man is facing charges after driving into a restaurant in Butler County last month.
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
John Humensky, 52, of Ellwood City is charged with Terroristic Threats and Robbery after threatening to rob Ellwood City WesBanco Bank on February 9th forcing the branch to go on brief lockdown. According to the criminal complaint, and at approximately 9:45 a.m., a bank teller called police to report Humensky had walked into the bank and told her that he was thinking of robbing the bank. Humensky left on foot and was later located walking on Sixth Street and identified by police. When apprehended and interviewed by Ellwood City police, he was asked if he intended to rob a bank, for which Humensky related ‘Yes’ and had thought about bringing a knife but forgot it at home. He said he also considered grabbing someone within the bank. Humensky has been arraigned before Magistrate Jerry Cartwright on $50,000 bond and has been taken to Lawrence County Jail.
kentwired.com
KSU alumnus’ family farm impacted by East Palestine train derailment
Jesse Gettemy, a KSU alumni who graduated in 2017, was home visiting his family in East Palestine, Ohio when the train that derailed Feb. 3 experienced a controlled explosion yesterday evening. Town residents within a one mile radius were evacuated following the explosion. “Nobody knows when they can return home....
pennrecord.com
Lawsuit: Allegheny General Hospital parking garage gate struck wife-plaintiff's head
PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh couple allege that Allegheny General Hospital, its parking garage and one of its employees negligently allowed a parking gate arm to fall and strike the wife-plaintiff on the head, causing her severe injuries. Alison Edfors and Eric Edfors filed suit in the Allegheny County Court...
Ohio man plead no contest following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger. 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control. Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99. Officials say there is […]
WFMJ.com
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
