ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

East Palestine Train Derailment: As residents return, questions remain about the future

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Just over a week ago, a massive train derailment and chemical fire broke out in East Palestine, Ohio.While no one was injured, many are left with fear and concerns. RELATED STORIES: Residents urged to stay away as crews continue to survey East Palestine train wreckageEast Palestine Train Derailment: Evacuations ordered with rail car at risk for explosion following massive fireEast Palestine Train Derailment: What is vinyl chloride and what happens when it burns?Reporter arrested during East Palestine press conference released, expected to face a judgeVideo shows sparks and flames 20 miles before train derailment in East PalestineAs...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
CHESTER, WV
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

John Humensky, 52, of Ellwood City is charged with Terroristic Threats and Robbery after threatening to rob Ellwood City WesBanco Bank on February 9th forcing the branch to go on brief lockdown. According to the criminal complaint, and at approximately 9:45 a.m., a bank teller called police to report Humensky had walked into the bank and told her that he was thinking of robbing the bank. Humensky left on foot and was later located walking on Sixth Street and identified by police. When apprehended and interviewed by Ellwood City police, he was asked if he intended to rob a bank, for which Humensky related ‘Yes’ and had thought about bringing a knife but forgot it at home. He said he also considered grabbing someone within the bank. Humensky has been arraigned before Magistrate Jerry Cartwright on $50,000 bond and has been taken to Lawrence County Jail.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
kentwired.com

KSU alumnus’ family farm impacted by East Palestine train derailment

Jesse Gettemy, a KSU alumni who graduated in 2017, was home visiting his family in East Palestine, Ohio when the train that derailed Feb. 3 experienced a controlled explosion yesterday evening. Town residents within a one mile radius were evacuated following the explosion. “Nobody knows when they can return home....
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy