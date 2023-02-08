Book sales, food, games and 5 fish fries among things to do in southwestern Illinois

Noon Friday, Feb. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Due to the number of submissions received, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Share Those Lenten Fish Fry Events

If your organization is hosting fish fry events, add them to What’s Happening. We’ll run these events starting Thursday, Feb. 16. The deadline to submit is noon Friday, Feb. 10. Email the name of the event, place (with address), dates and times, contact info, and any special features you want to include to us at lifestyle@bnd.com.

Events

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Featuring an impressive selection of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, cookbooks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and more. Prices for hardback books will be $2, paperbacks are 50 cents, children’s books will be 25 cents and 50 cents, and oversized paperbacks, puzzles and DVDs/CDs are $1. Saturday’s sale is a $3 Bargain Bag Sale. Masks (non-cloth) must be worn in the hospital at all times and social distancing will be observed. 618-651-2592.

▪ St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. (by reservation only) Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. Reservations required only on Friday and can be made by calling 618-692-8104 or online at standrews-edwardsville.com .

▪ Metals & Electronics Recycle Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11. Public Parking Lot, 227 W. Main St., Collinsville. Accepting office equipment, vehicles, electronics, batteries, appliances, machinery. Fees for TV/Monitor, CRT. No paper, glass, plastic, wood, cardboard or tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ Lebanon’s 2023 Chocolate Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. West St. Louis Street, Lebanon. Chocolate treats, beverages, shopping, prize raffles — gift baskets, gift certificates from Lebanon businesses. To qualify for the drawing, pick up a “passport” at any participating merchant, get it stamped at each participating merchant’s business (while enjoying delicious, free chocolate treats). Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1240591526530843

The 8th annual Cycle Showcase STL takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, at City Foundry in St. Louis. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, visit www.cycleshowcasestl.com. Provided

▪ 8th annual Cycle Showcase STL — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. A two-day event celebrating the art and history of motorcycling from all over the world with rare and custom bikes. Featuring 50+ historically significant, hand-crafted works of two-wheeled art. Museums and private collections from across the country will come together to display a wide range of motorcycles, with an emphasis on the beauty in both the design and engineering. Cost: $10 adults, kids 15 and under free. Tickets sold at the door. cycleshowcasestl.com

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: Exploring the Mitchell Archaeological Site — 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Featuring a presentation on the Mitchell Archaeological Site by archaeologist Don Booth. The Mitchell Archaeological Site is a pre-Columbian Mississippian mound center located at Mitchell, Illinois. The site is related to the settlement at Cahokia, and originally had a platform mound and village consisting of 10-13 additional mounds. All but two of the mounds were destroyed in the 1960s with construction of Interstate 270. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

▪ McKendree University annual Career Fair — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Students, alumni and job seekers alike are welcome to attend this free event. Registration is not required but is encouraged and can be done through Handshake . Attendees may also get their photo taken for free if they wish to update their LinkedIn profile with a professional photo. Photos are taken by the University and will be provided to attendees. Job seekers should also dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés on the day of the Career Fair. For more information, please email McKendree’s Career Services at careerservices@mckendree.edu.

▪ Botanical Resonance Virtual Talk Series: Annika Kapper, ‘Liquid Landscapes’ — 12:30-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Online via Zoom. Join the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum to learn more from artists who created artworks for the “Botanical Resonance” exhibition in a special virtual speaker series. The exhibition showcases different plants used to create musical instruments in cultures around the world, as well as some plants make unique sounds throughout their life cycles in nature and in the Garden. For the species used to make instruments, many are threatened in their native environments due to the increasing production and demand for the desirable plant material. Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WeWbmwO1RzqYBF6HWYT6vA

▪ Black History Month Celebration — Through February. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate Lincoln’s birthday and Black History Month with activities that include a read-a-thon, two days of free admission and a play about a daring escape from slavery. Museum admission is free Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information, visit presidentlincoln.illinois.gov .

▪ Butterfly House’s Morpho Mardi Gras — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Feb. 21. The Butterfly House, 15050 Faust Park, Chesterfield, Missouri. Escape the cold by visiting Morpho Mardi Gras: Bugs, Butterflies and Beads! Bring your Krewe to the carnival during the month of February. Join the party at our Bugs on Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in a sea of blue as the Butterfly House floods the tropical conservatory with thousands of Blue Morpho butterflies. With the sounds of jazz in the air, inaugurate the season with these and other majestic creatures. Included with admission. For additional information about or purchase tickets, visit butterflyhouse.org .

Games

▪ Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School Purse Bingo — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Calling all ladies that love designer purses. Play 10 rounds of regular bingo. Your ticket is $35. Each round will have one person who wins a designer purse. Purchase additional bingo cards for $5 each. There will be three rounds of reverse bingo where you can win cash. Each round will be $5. For tickets and info: https://bit.ly/3RmePMO .

▪ Euchre — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Partner night. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ Illinois Dyehards Senior Ladies Softball Team annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mulligans 10 for $10. Silent auction, scratch-off lottery board raffle, 50/50. Soda, water, ice and popcorn free. Cost: $120 per table, up to eight players. For reservations, call Peggy at 618-558-4601 or text Marla at 618-795-4223.

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com .

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Tri-Township Park, Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Great trivia questions — read by MC Roger Schlueter — cash prizes, mulligans, attendance prizes from various Belleville businesses and more. BYO snacks. Soda available for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cost: $12 per person with 6-8 players per table. For reservations: friendsofthebellevillelibrary@gmail.com (confirmation by return email).

▪ Damiansville PTO Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Damiansville Elementary School, 101 E. Main St., Damiansville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Grab some friends and get ready for this holiday-themed event. The best decorated table will have a chance to win a cash prize. BYO snacks and drinks. Silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Cost: $100 per table, 8-10 players. To reserve a table: pto@dville62.com or text 618-314-3352.

▪ Jukebox Bingo - BASSC Autism Program — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. KC Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cost: $25 per person.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company presents ‘Unnecessary Farce’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; and Saturday, Feb. 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. GO! In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hitman, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes. For tickets: masctheatre.org .

▪ Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra: Tchaikovsky and MacMillan — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Composer/conductor Sir James MacMillan brings a program of fervor and fire, starting with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Russian Easter Overture.” Then MacMillan’s own “The World’s Ransoming” turns inward, lamenting through the SLSO’s Cally Banham and her English horn. Grammy-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti, who has “passion and energy to compete with the best” (The Observer, London), performs MacMillan’s reeling Violin Concerto. slso.org

▪ ‘Love and Other Things’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. St. Paul UCC, church sanctuary, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. A voice and piano concert featuring David Wagner and Dan Fry. Part of the St. Paul UCC, Belleville Fine Arts Series. There is no charge however, a free-will offering will be received. 618-233-3303.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Lovefest Goes to the Movies — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, St. Louis. CMSSL’s annual salute to romance through music that includes CMSSL musicians playing the music to a screening of the Buster Keaton silent movie “One Week.” 314-941-6309 or chambermusicstl.org .

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Horner Park Hall, Lebanon. The February program includes an informative talk on Native Plants & Rain Gardens presented by Kerry Brethauer, Master Gardener & Master Naturalist. Social gathering at 6:30 p.m. with meeting at 7 p.m. All are welcome. gardencluboflebanon.org

▪ Grief Share Seminar/Group — 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 4. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Weekly seminar and support group for those grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who experienced the death of a loved one. There will be 13 sessions that can be started any session. Fee: $20 for the workbook. For info or to register: 618-344-3151 or bklee54@yahoo.com.

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8674 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Spring Dance — Sunday, March 26. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Featuring: Frankie and the Houseshakers. Refreshments included. Advance tickets available now through March 19. Cost: $8 per person, $15 per couple or $10 per person at the door. For tickets and info: Diana, 618-444-6771; Marty, 618-797-6749; Granite City Township Office, 618-877-0513.

Food

▪ New Shining Light Free Hot Chili and Polish Sausage — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (until sold out) Tuesdays and Thursdays in February. 740 Broadway, Venice. Enjoy a hot meal, dine in or carryout, of hot chili and Polish sausage during the cold winter days. 618-530-2347, 618-541-2354 or 618-558-6143.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ New Athens Knights of Columbus Candlelight Steak Dinner — 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Menu consists of grilled ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp, or marinated chicken breasts, baked potatoes or fries, salad bar, coffee or tea. Also available are hamburgers and cheeseburgers. All are welcome.

▪ St. George’s Episcopal Church White Chili Sale — Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. St George’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 410 N. High St., Belleville. Chili sold in quarts, carryout only, $12 each. Proceeds benefit Beacon Ministry 618-233-6320.

Reservations Required

▪ Japan America Society of St. Louis: Free Webinar — 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Online via Zoom. Topic: The implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on geostrategic challenges the U.S. and Japan face in Asia. Dr. Phillip Lipscy (University of Toronto) and Dr. Kayo Takuma (Tokyo Metropolitan University) will offer their expertise regarding the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Japan and the U.S. In particular, they will discuss the role of global institutions in navigating these impacts. The discussion will be moderated by former United States Senator and Representative from Missouri Jim Talent. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3wDJITe .

▪ AARP Tax Aide — 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 & 24 (by appointment). Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation assistance to anyone. IRS-certified volunteers make filing taxes easy for you. Call 618-288-1212 to schedule an appointment during library hours. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Beginner Knitting Group with Greta — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 11 & 25. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a multi-day class, with “homework” in between. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Art with Greta — 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Each month different mediums will be explored- may include acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media and more. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Online via Zoom. A Slow Flow mixed levels practice that will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Requires registration. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Space is limited. Registration required. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org.

▪ 7th annual Prairie State of the Heart: Care Across the Heartland — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield. This evening will celebrate innovation and advancement at Prairie, as well as honor the 2022 Prairie Heart of the Community Award and Prairie Heart of Innovation Award recipients. The keynote speaker will be “The Healthy Humorist” Dr. Brad Nieder. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be provided by Cured Catering. Music will be provided by Square of the Roots, the father and son duo, Mike (The Rev.) and Brian Steinhauer. Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online at prairieheart.org/events .