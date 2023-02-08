UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) won its third straight to remain a half-game ahead of Arizona in the league race, routing Oregon State on the road Thursday, 62-47. The 47 points were the fewest the Bruins allowed any opponent on the season, the result of UCLA holding the Beavers to 16-of-45 shooting from the floor and forcing 18 turnovers.

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO