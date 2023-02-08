ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cal State Northridge wins 64-53 against Cal Poly

LOS ANGELES (AP)Atin Wright scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal Poly 64-53 on Saturday night. Wright was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Matadors (6-19, 3-11 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Onyi Eyisi recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 7 UCLA faces tough road test at rising Oregon

UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) won its third straight to remain a half-game ahead of Arizona in the league race, routing Oregon State on the road Thursday, 62-47. The 47 points were the fewest the Bruins allowed any opponent on the season, the result of UCLA holding the Beavers to 16-of-45 shooting from the floor and forcing 18 turnovers.
EUGENE, OR

