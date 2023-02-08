Read full article on original website
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
BBC
Elena Fanchini: World Cup skiing medallist dies aged 37
Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died of cancer aged 37, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said. Fanchini competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but was forced to withdraw from Pyeongchang 2018 when she was diagnosed with cancer that year. Fanchini made four World Cup podiums, winning two...
Russia stripped as host of 2025 swimming world championships
Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships, with Singapore awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide
Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal welcomes Auger-Aliassime as special guest to Rafa Nadal Academy before ABN AMRO Rotterdam
Rafael Nadal has welcomed Felix Auger-Aliassime to Mallorca to show him around his Museum as the Canadian linked up with Toni Nadal for some practices ahead of his return next week. Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play at the Rotterdam ATP 500 event next week as he'll look to defend...
HuffPost
Elena Fanchini, Italian World Cup Skier, Dead At 37
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
CBC News
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Innsbruck, Austria. Coverage continues Sunday at 4 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh event, followed by the four-man bobsleigh competition at 8:30 a.m. ET. A full live streaming schedule follows below.
NBC Sports
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
CBC News
Swiss skier Flury wins women's world downhill while favourites falter in France
Swiss skier Jasmine Flury won gold in the women's downhill at the world championships Saturday on a rough day for Sofia Goggia and most other pre-race favourites. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds, finishing in one minute 28.03 seconds, for her first career medal at major championships.
Record female Olympian Fontana to stay with Italy
ROME, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's most decorated female Olympian, record breaking short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, will not defect to another country, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee said on Friday.
CBC News
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium. The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished second in Calgary's halfpipe to Japan's Mitsuki Ono. Hosking earned her first career World Cup medal — also silver — in Copper...
CBC News
'Monkey off my back': Appiah ends podium drought in Austria with monobob bronze
Four years later, Cynthia Appiah has conquered the sliding track in Igls, Austria, site of her World Cup debut as a bobsleigh pilot. The 32-year-old Canadian Olympian reached the medal podium in women's monobob with a two-run time of one minute 49.42 on Saturday. "I've had a love-hate relationship since...
BBC
European Track Championships: Josie Knight and Will Perrett win medals for Great Britain on day four
Josie Knight and Will Perrett won silver and bronze medals for Great Britain on day four of the UEC European Track Championships in Grenchen. Knight, 25, won silver in the women's individual pursuit after being beaten by Germany's Franziska Brausse by more than three seconds in the final. In the...
BBC
Millrose Games: Laura Muir wins prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York
Britain's Laura Muir won the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York. The 29-year-old Scot crossed the line in four minutes 20.15 seconds, with British team-mate Katie Snowden finishing third. Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir produced a strong finish to fight back having lost the lead late in...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
