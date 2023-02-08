Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.

1 DAY AGO