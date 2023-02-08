Fourbie Exchange Is Selling A Maxlider Bronco To Benefit Tread Lightly: Bid Now

With only 282 miles on the clock, this 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak has been modified by Maxlider.

Ford dreamed up the new Bronco with cool retro styling, innovative features, and impressive off-road capabilities. It was met with incredible reception, and demand remains high, so getting one is proving to be difficult to some buyers. This example is even better than when it left the factory, and you can put it in your garage!

This incredible 4 door SUV has something under the hood that you might not expect to be as potent as driver's claim. That's because this Bronco features a 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6 engine which is capable of pushing out right around 330 horsepower in 415 pound-feet of torque. If you're into off-roading, like most people who buy these cars, then you'll know that torque is far more important in an off-road setting than horsepower. This is essentially because torque is the amount of force that something can apply in a twisting motion while horsepower is how fast that force is applied, with towing also holding favor over torque rather than horsepower. All of this is to say that this is probably the best engine that you could put under the hood of such an incredibly small sports utility vehicle.

As you might imagine, power transfer is also a very important issue when dealing with low traction terrain. That's exactly why Ford chose to utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission for this Bronco, the gearbox that is proving itself in both performance and utility situations. You can basically think of this vehicle as an SUV built for having fun while also providing a great daily driving.

Additionally, this 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak has the Sasquatch package with seven G.O.A.T. modes. Heavily modified by Maxlider Brothers with upgrades including factory Ford Bronco Raptor front & rear bumpers (including factory Bronco Raptor bull bar), 4 in. Maxlider Stage 1 lift, upgraded Vision X CG2 LED cowl lighting, Go Rhino side steps, custom Maxlider roof, 37 in. BF Goodrich tires, and much more.

Maxlider Brothers Customs is the top Bronco custom shop in the country. Tread Lightly! is a national nonprofit organization with a goal to keep trails open and accessible for motorized recreation and off-roading. Tread Lightly! accomplishes this through trail restoration and clean-up projects, outdoor and off-road ethics education and public communication/outreach. The funds raised through this auction will go to support continued "boots of the ground" trail restoration projects all over the country.

If you have a 4x4 to sell visit Fourbieexchange.com to learn more and see their other inventory. There is no reserve, no buyer fee, auction and 10% of the winning bid being donated to Tread Lightly. Auction ends at 2PM EST on 2/10.