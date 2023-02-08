ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Fourbie Exchange Is Selling A Maxlider Bronco To Benefit Tread Lightly: Bid Now

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byRck_0kgPD3Kv00

With only 282 miles on the clock, this 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak has been modified by Maxlider.

Ford dreamed up the new Bronco with cool retro styling, innovative features, and impressive off-road capabilities. It was met with incredible reception, and demand remains high, so getting one is proving to be difficult to some buyers. This example is even better than when it left the factory, and you can put it in your garage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWCQx_0kgPD3Kv00

This incredible 4 door SUV has something under the hood that you might not expect to be as potent as driver's claim. That's because this Bronco features a 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6 engine which is capable of pushing out right around 330 horsepower in 415 pound-feet of torque. If you're into off-roading, like most people who buy these cars, then you'll know that torque is far more important in an off-road setting than horsepower. This is essentially because torque is the amount of force that something can apply in a twisting motion while horsepower is how fast that force is applied, with towing also holding favor over torque rather than horsepower. All of this is to say that this is probably the best engine that you could put under the hood of such an incredibly small sports utility vehicle.

As you might imagine, power transfer is also a very important issue when dealing with low traction terrain. That's exactly why Ford chose to utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission for this Bronco, the gearbox that is proving itself in both performance and utility situations. You can basically think of this vehicle as an SUV built for having fun while also providing a great daily driving.

Additionally, this 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak has the Sasquatch package with seven G.O.A.T. modes. Heavily modified by Maxlider Brothers with upgrades including factory Ford Bronco Raptor front & rear bumpers (including factory Bronco Raptor bull bar), 4 in. Maxlider Stage 1 lift, upgraded Vision X CG2 LED cowl lighting, Go Rhino side steps, custom Maxlider roof, 37 in. BF Goodrich tires, and much more.

Maxlider Brothers Customs is the top Bronco custom shop in the country. Tread Lightly! is a national nonprofit organization with a goal to keep trails open and accessible for motorized recreation and off-roading. Tread Lightly! accomplishes this through trail restoration and clean-up projects, outdoor and off-road ethics education and public communication/outreach. The funds raised through this auction will go to support continued "boots of the ground" trail restoration projects all over the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0mdI_0kgPD3Kv00

As you might imagine, power transfer is also a very important issue when dealing with low traction terrain. That's exactly why Ford chose to utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission for this Bronco, the gearbox that is proving itself in both performance and utility situations. You can basically think of this vehicle as an SUV built for having fun while also providing a great daily driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHxPb_0kgPD3Kv00

If you have a 4x4 to sell visit Fourbieexchange.com to learn more and see their other inventory. There is no reserve, no buyer fee, auction and 10% of the winning bid being donated to Tread Lightly. Auction ends at 2PM EST on 2/10.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Motorious

1974 Trans Am With 400 4-Speed And Air Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Auction

This second-gen Pontiac Trans Am will elevate your vintage GM collection. The mid-1970s were a tricky time for American automobile manufacturers as the oil crisis had taken over the minds of car buyers everywhere. It would appear that the days of big V8 engines and muscle car styling from the factory were in hibernation at that point. However, one brand managed to keep its prized pony car looking good despite the growing issues. That was Pontiac, and the vehicle they chose to stay alive was the Firebird, Trans Am, and Formula models. While other GM legends like the Nova slowly turned into grandma-cruisers and luxury boats, the Firebird stayed true to what it was meant to be, eventually morphing into one of the most iconic cars of all time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Top Speed

New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler

In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
Motorious

This 1934 Ford Coupe Punches With a 502 Cubic Inch V-8

Chances are, you’ve at some point been confronted by a hot rod on the racing track or local car show. Do you remember how it made you feel? Perhaps you fell in love with the rumbling sound of a V8 engine or maybe just the violent power it seemed to drive with. Either way it’s likely you’ve thought about how much fun it would be to own one someday. Well, today is that day.
LAKELAND, FL
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
12tomatoes.com

Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key

Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy