The Nets started the season with two of the league’s best players on their roster, and in a span of only five days, they moved off of both of them. The tumultuous Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn ended Sunday when the organization traded the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks. In hindsight, the Irving deal signaled the beginning of the end with the Nets for Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns roughly 14 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO