Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Related
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets
Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role
Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
Jaylen Brown Reportedly Suffers Facial Fracture, Expected To Miss Time
BOSTON — Just minutes after catching a stray elbow to the face, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ruled out of Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. As is usually the case, the quick decision spelled bad news for the two-time All-Star. “Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a...
Jayson Tatum Has Big Plans To Make Up For Elbowing Jaylen Brown
With Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shopping around for a face mask, Jayson Tatum feels like the least he can do is pay for it. Tatum was on the other end of a hard collision Wednesday with Brown as the two went for an offensive rebound on the baseline against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown immediately left the game and it was later revealed that Tatum’s inadvertent elbow caused a maxillary facial fracture for his teammate.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Win Vs. Hornets
The Celtics’ win was highlighted by Derrick White’s big night and Mike Muscula’s debut, but Jayson Tatum made NBA history in the process. Tatum dropped 40 points in Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Those 3-pointers helped him become the first player in NBA history to reach 1,000 made three’s before the age of 25.
This Player Was ‘Hardest To Part With’ In Danny Ainge’s Blockbuster Trade
Danny Ainge has been busy in his first full season as CEO of basketball operations for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, this past offseason. Utah acquired multiple first-round picks in those deals, and it reportedly received another one Wednesday.
Russell Westbrook Rumors: These Teams Could Pursue Guard If Bought Out
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant weren’t the only future Basketball Hall of Famers traded ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Russell Westbrook’s tumultuous Lakers tenure ultimately lasted less than two full seasons. Los Angeles said goodbye to the nine-time All-Star on Wednesday in a three-team deal that also involved Minnesota and Utah. Westbrook might not even set foot in Salt Lake City, though, as it’s widely expected that he will be bought out by the Jazz, who clearly prioritized a future Lakers first-round draft pick in the blockbuster.
Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics
When Mike Muscala got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics, he was in need of a new uniform number. The two numbers Muscala had worn during his 10-year NBA career — No. 31 and 33 — are retired by the Celtics and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Rival Acquires Jae Crowder For Multiple Picks
Jae Crowder has found a new home, again. The forward was dealt to the Nets on Thursday as part of the reported Kevin Durant deal that sent the Brooklyn superstar to the Phoenix Suns. Crowder was then traded to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Brad Stevens Provides Optimistic Injury Update On Celtics Star Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens took time to shed some light on Jaylen Brown’s injury Friday night. Brown sustained a maxillary facial fracture in the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Initial reporting made it seem like Brown could miss an extended period of time before the Celtics star posted a picture on social media of his swollen face, stating he had a facial mask on the way.
End Of An (Annoying) Era? Kevin Durant Trade Puts Bow On Celtics Rumors
At first glance, Boston Celtics fans shouldn’t have necessarily been thrilled with news of the Phoenix Suns’ blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Sure, by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets the Suns essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Boston’s division rival, but the Nets were never a real threat to the Celtics in 2023. The 13-time All-Star’s presence in Phoenix is much more intimidating, as his pairing alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul immediately thrusts the Suns into title contention alongside the Celtics.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Suffers Facial Injury, Ruled Out Vs. 76ers
BOSTON — As if they weren’t shorthanded enough, the Celtics lost yet another starter on Wednesday night. The Celtics officially ruled Jaylen Brown out for the second half of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the closing minutes of the first half, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum before immediately grabbing at his face. After making it back to his feet, Brown swiftly made his way back to Boston’s locker room, failing to return for the second half.
Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant-Suns Blockbuster Trade
The Nets started the season with two of the league’s best players on their roster, and in a span of only five days, they moved off of both of them. The tumultuous Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn ended Sunday when the organization traded the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks. In hindsight, the Irving deal signaled the beginning of the end with the Nets for Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns roughly 14 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trade For Dream All-Star Tiffany Hayes
The Sun reportedly has traded for an All-Star guard. Connecticut acquired Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange for the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, according to Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel. The draft...
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: This Was ‘Non-Starter’ For Nets In Talks
Kevin Durant and the Suns wanted to join forces, and the sides ultimately were able to make it happen with a blockbuster trade Thursday. But the process of dealing Durant to the desert apparently wasn’t a slam dunk from the start, and it took a little extra effort from Phoenix to land the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0