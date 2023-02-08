ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
The Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk. It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky. You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Fiscal Court audit released

State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Harlan County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Kentucky law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Courthouse News Service

Ban on concealed guns in school zones debated at top Kentucky court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CN) — The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over the implementation of the federal Gun Free School Zone Act and whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by it. The law, passed in 1990, prohibits any individual from possessing a firearm within a school...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
KENTUCKY STATE

