Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
KFVS12
What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk. It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky. You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Fiscal Court audit released
State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Harlan County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Kentucky law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly...
Counties in Kentucky with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Courthouse News Service
Ban on concealed guns in school zones debated at top Kentucky court
FRANKFORT, Ky. (CN) — The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over the implementation of the federal Gun Free School Zone Act and whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by it. The law, passed in 1990, prohibits any individual from possessing a firearm within a school...
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
Tens of thousands of the migratory sandhill cranes are expected to pass through Kentucky over the next few weeks. Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources say the birds have been thriving in recent years, climbing to their highest population ever.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
