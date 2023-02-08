ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law. This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office

(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

South Carolina becomes only state with all-male high court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina on Wednesday became the nation’s only state without a woman on its Supreme Court — a development that comes amid increasing Republican scrutiny of the court that narrowly struck down the conservative state’s abortion ban last month. The Republican-led Legislature chose Judge Gary Hill to replace the high court’s lone female justice, Kaye Hearn, who had reached the court’s retirement age and who wrote the leading opinion in the 3-2 ruling overturning the state’s 2021 abortion ban. Hill was the only candidate for the position remaining after two female candidates, Judges Stephanie McDonald and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Democrat Describes Proposed Permit-Less Carry of Guns As “Fascism” and Says Gov. DeSantis “Is Abusing His Power”

Rep. Maxwell Frost is furious about relaxed gun controls. On February 8 as all-eyes turned towards the Capitol Building in Washington, DC for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, various politicians took advantage of the heightened press-presence to air their views on current matters. Amongst them, was the Florida Democrat - Maxwell Frost - who chose to air his opinions on proposals for permit-less concealed carry of firearms taking one step closer to becoming law in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Appeals Court Rules Gun Law Unconstitutional

On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that a law banning those with domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional. The case in question involves Zackey Rahimi, a suspect in five shootings in the Arlington area in December 2020 and January 2021. Police searched Rahimi’s house and found multiple firearms, which were illegal under federal law as he was subject to a state protective order for domestic violence from February 2020.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says

(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
GEORGIA STATE
Chalkbeat

Pennsylvania’s system of school funding is unconstitutional, judge rules

This story has been updated.A Commonwealth Court judge has declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional and ordered the General Assembly to overhaul it.Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s ruling, which the court issued Tuesday, could have a profound long-term impact on the state’s approach to education spending, although an appeal of her ruling is likely and the case could end up before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Pennsylvania’s system, which relies heavily on property taxes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

