atlantanewsfirst.com
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law. This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024. […]
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
abovethelaw.com
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office
(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
WIBW
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a reduction in an inmate’s convictions finding the term “drug paraphernalia” used in the law he was convicted under was ambiguous. The Kansas Supreme Court says during a special evening docket on Oct. 3 in Parsons that it...
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Moore v Harper: Supreme Court could throw out major North Carolina election theory case with 2024 implications
North Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to rehear a major redistricting case, leaving Moore v. Harper's "independent state legislature theory" hanging in the balance at the federal level.
A New Guns Ruling Could Make Families Less Safe
The Fifth Circuit issued a decision that it was unconstitutional to deprive those under restraining orders of their guns
Washington Examiner
Garland goes on offense to protect firearms ban appeals court ruled unconstitutional
Attorney General Merrick Garland went on the offensive Thursday after an appeals court ruled the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, vowing to "seek further review" of the decision. In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge suggests 13th Amendment loophole to Supreme Court's Dobbs abortion ruling
A federal judge indicated on Monday there could be an unseen constitutional right to abortion tucked away in the 13th Amendment, according to a court order that explored potentially unanswered questions about the Supreme Court's opinion last summer overturning Roe v. Wade. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly for the...
South Carolina becomes only state with all-male high court
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina on Wednesday became the nation’s only state without a woman on its Supreme Court — a development that comes amid increasing Republican scrutiny of the court that narrowly struck down the conservative state’s abortion ban last month. The Republican-led Legislature chose Judge Gary Hill to replace the high court’s lone female justice, Kaye Hearn, who had reached the court’s retirement age and who wrote the leading opinion in the 3-2 ruling overturning the state’s 2021 abortion ban. Hill was the only candidate for the position remaining after two female candidates, Judges Stephanie McDonald and...
WA Supreme Court justices meet Thursday on Richland recall. When could they decide?
Three school board members voted to defy Washington state’s indoor mask mandate.
The Most Controversial and Criticized Supreme Court Decisions in U.S. History
The Supreme Court of the United States is the highest court in the land. It has immense authority and is tasked with interpreting the Constitution and upholding the rule of law. But at times it has fallen short of America's expectations.
Florida Democrat Describes Proposed Permit-Less Carry of Guns As “Fascism” and Says Gov. DeSantis “Is Abusing His Power”
Rep. Maxwell Frost is furious about relaxed gun controls. On February 8 as all-eyes turned towards the Capitol Building in Washington, DC for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, various politicians took advantage of the heightened press-presence to air their views on current matters. Amongst them, was the Florida Democrat - Maxwell Frost - who chose to air his opinions on proposals for permit-less concealed carry of firearms taking one step closer to becoming law in Florida.
dallasexpress.com
Appeals Court Rules Gun Law Unconstitutional
On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that a law banning those with domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional. The case in question involves Zackey Rahimi, a suspect in five shootings in the Arlington area in December 2020 and January 2021. Police searched Rahimi’s house and found multiple firearms, which were illegal under federal law as he was subject to a state protective order for domestic violence from February 2020.
Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says
(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
Pennsylvania’s system of school funding is unconstitutional, judge rules
This story has been updated.A Commonwealth Court judge has declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional and ordered the General Assembly to overhaul it.Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s ruling, which the court issued Tuesday, could have a profound long-term impact on the state’s approach to education spending, although an appeal of her ruling is likely and the case could end up before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Pennsylvania’s system, which relies heavily on property taxes...
