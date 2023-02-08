ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How You Can Get A Free Subway Footlong On The App—But Only For A Limited Time

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago

Subway fans, rejoice— from now up until this Friday, February 10th, customers can score a buy one, get one free footlong sub deal through the chain’s official app. Here’s what we know:

Subway's February 2023 Free Footlong Sub Deal

In order to snag your favorite Subway footlong sandwich for free, Chew Boom notes that you can simply access the deal through the Subway app with the following promo code, "FLBOGO."

The deal kicked off on Wednesday February 1st, and according to Subway, you can use their store locator tool to find a participating location near you. If you haven't yet, you can join the sandwich giant's MyWay Rewards system to start earning tokens.

As noted on its website, "$1 spent = 4 tokens," and "every 200 tokens earns you a $2 reward to redeem on your next Subway purchase."

In other exciting news, the fast food chain will also be offering Super Bowl game day catering through the app as well, so you can tune in to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles match-up (and Rihanna's long-awaited Halftime Show performance) with a timeless footlong and your best pals.

