HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters

SIHSL JV Tournament play-in round 2023: Moore outlasts Port Richmond, MSIT’s incredible run spurs mammoth win; Sea and New Dorp advance
The junior varsity edition of the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament got underway on Friday night with four play-in games at two separate venues. Host McKee/Staten Island Tech and Moore Catholic each picked up wins in New Dorp, while fellow host St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and New Dorp HS each emerged victorious in Huguenot.
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)
Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Sea, Tottenville cruise to big wins, set sights on quarterfinals
The Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament kicked off in a big way with its opening round play-in games on Thursday at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, where the host Vikings and Tottenville Pirates each emerged with pivotal wins in double-header action. Both teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, which will be held at Petrides.
HS boys’ hoops: Monsignor Farrell’s win streak snapped by red-hot Nazareth, 66-52
Monsignor Farrell got a first-hand look at why Nazareth is undefeated this season. But by no means did the Lions go down without a fight.
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at St. Joseph by-the-Sea vs. Curtis
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 St. Joseph by-the-Sea (13-8) vs. No. 2 Curtis (19-5)
CHSAA freshman hoops: Adem Djonbalic’s big 3 propels St. Peter’s over Monsignor Farrell for S.I. division title
Adem Djonbalic’s buried the go-ahead three-pointer with about 40 seconds to play and Nico Parlanti and Danny Mills nailed key free throws down the stretch to lift St. Peter’s to a 43-39 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Monsignor Farrell Wednesday in New Brighton. Both the Eagles and...
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at Port Richmond vs. Moore Catholic
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 5 Port Richmond (9-9) vs. No. 4 Moore Catholic (11-10)
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at McKee/Staten Island Tech vs. St. Peter’s
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (17-8) vs. No. 2 St. Peter’s (14-7)
Stars of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ hit Staten Island for youth basketball tournament
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The fourth annual “Because We Can Sports” basketball league wrapped up their four-week league with a championship game on Jan. 29 at Gateway Church, the Integrated Athletic Initiative (The Initiative) announced. The event, sponsored by South Shore Kiwanis Club and Frontline, was attended...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Pete Davidson seen enjoying gig as 2023 Pro Bowl captain on social media
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pete Davidson has recently been in the news for everything from the filming of his new series Bupkis, to who he’s dating these days. But now Davidson is commanding media attention on the football field. That’s because the 29-year-old actor, who hails from Great Kills,...
Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
sheenmagazine.com
DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University
Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
James Dolan's refusal to move MSG puts snag in Penn Station repair plans
Many people agree that Penn Station repairs would be a good thing, but one billionaire stands in the way of that.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens
NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer." It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
NY Lottery: Looking for scratch-offs with an annual 20-year payout? Here’s how many winners are left
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lots of New York Lottery scratch-offs can net big paydays, but there are 18 games that offer top prizes of annual sums for 20 years. In total, there are 23 out of those 63 top prize printed tickets left in circulation, and some offer as much as $150,000 a year over the two-decade period.
