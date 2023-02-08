ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters

By Eddie Mayrose/Special to the Advance
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL JV Tournament play-in round 2023: Moore outlasts Port Richmond, MSIT’s incredible run spurs mammoth win; Sea and New Dorp advance

The junior varsity edition of the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament got underway on Friday night with four play-in games at two separate venues. Host McKee/Staten Island Tech and Moore Catholic each picked up wins in New Dorp, while fellow host St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and New Dorp HS each emerged victorious in Huguenot.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)

Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Sea, Tottenville cruise to big wins, set sights on quarterfinals

The Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament kicked off in a big way with its opening round play-in games on Thursday at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, where the host Vikings and Tottenville Pirates each emerged with pivotal wins in double-header action. Both teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, which will be held at Petrides.
HUGUENOT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
sheenmagazine.com

DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University

Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer."  It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories: An Irish grandmother who lived for family, church, God. Mary Magnuski, avid girls basketball fan and family matriarch, dies at 96.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Native Staten Islander and life-long West Brighton resident Mary Teresa Dicks Magnuski died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday. She was 96. One of 11 children, she was born 1927 to Joseph and Theresa Dicks, immigrants from Newfoundland. The Rev. Terry Troia said, “Mrs....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy