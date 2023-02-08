ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
niceville.com

12 sentenced in connection with armed Florida drug trafficking organization

FLORIDA — A dozen people were sentenced this week in connection with an armed Florida drug trafficking organization. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
