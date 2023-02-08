Read full article on original website
Debra Fletcher
3d ago
I'm BIGGER I'd never encourage people GET strapped they're dying by the gun they're hosting and police AIN'T the Trimble it's the people mentally warped
Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting
Police did not mention the collision that took place before officers fatally shot Stephen Poolson, Jr., who allegedly stole the bike. KUSA's Jeremy Jojola reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death
Police are re-investigating the death of Sarah Jean Hartsfield's previous fiancé following the alleged murder of her husband. KPRC's Bryce Newberry reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
Deputies identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified a man and a woman who died Tuesday in a possible murder-suicide at their home near St. Cloud.
Extradition To Florida Soon For Person Of Interest In Lyft Driver's Murder
74-year old Gary Levin's remains were found near Okeechobee. 35-year old Mathew Flores was found with Levin's car in North Carolina and was wanted on unrelated murder charges in Florida.
Bill signed to prosecute drug dealers involved in deadly overdoses draws mixed reactions
We’re just now starting to see the impact of a bill signed last year that states if you sell to someone and they die, you’re responsible.
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday.
niceville.com
12 sentenced in connection with armed Florida drug trafficking organization
FLORIDA — A dozen people were sentenced this week in connection with an armed Florida drug trafficking organization. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says
A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
Florida Death Row Inmate Donald Dillbeck Seeks Stay In Scheduled Execution
With convicted murderer Donald David Dillbeck scheduled to be put to death on Feb. 23, his attorneys Friday requested that the Florida Supreme Court issue a stay of execution. Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed a death warrant and scheduled the execution of Dillbeck, who
Massachusetts man fatally shoots his wife and their son, 12, before turning the gun on himself, DA says
A man fatally shot his wife and their 12-year-old son inside the family's Massachusetts home Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself in an apparent case of domestic violence, authorities said. Officers responded to the residence on Porter Road minutes after getting a 911 call from someone inside the...
Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy who wandered away from home found with family dog
Deputies found a boy who disappeared from his home Friday leaving his father in a scare. The boy was 150 yards away from his house and his family's dog was with him.
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
Missing N.J. kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
Family members reported 33-year-old New Jersey teacher Luz Hernandez missing after she didn't arrive for work on Monday. WNBC's Ida Siegal reports.Feb. 9, 2023.
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
Albany Herald
Florida judge warns rapper Drake to show up for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial
MIAMI — A Florida judge is threatening rapper Drake with a contempt charge if he doesn’t show up for a deposition in the trial of three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, a South Florida rapper who was an emerging star until his death in 2018. Drake, one of...
NBC News
