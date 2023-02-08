ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staple, New York Rangers Team on Streetwear Collection

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
A style from the Staple x The New York Rangers collection. Courtesy

Staple and the New York Rangers are teaming up again for a capsule collection.

The streetwear brand and NHL team have joined forces for their second collaboration to highlight New York City bodegas and the team’s mantra of “No Quit in New York.” The capsule collection includes apparel like T-shirts, hoodies, polos, crewnecks, bomber jackets and accessories.

“New York City is world-renowned for its ‘no quit’ mindset,” said Staple founder Jeff Staple. “This has influenced its sports teams, my own Staple brand and even icons like your local bodegas. We all hustle 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We wanted to bring that same boundless energy to our second collaboration with the legendary New York Rangers and celebrate two of New York City’s classic institutions. It’s an honor to work with my hometown team to create this special collection.”

The collection looked to New York City bodegas by taking inspiration from “bodega essentials” like ATMs, neon signs, flower bouquets and bags of ice. The pieces also incorporate the Rangers’ team colors of red, white and blue.

Styles from the Staple x The New York Rangers collection.

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller served as a creative consultant for the collection, working with Staple to design a custom T-shirt and jacket.

“Feeding off the success of last year’s collaboration, we are excited to partner with Staple on an even bigger and better collection this season,” said David Hopkinson, president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “We are consistently looking for ways to elevate our merchandise beyond traditional sports apparel, and Staple’s unique designs and strong history within the streetwear industry make this partnership a perfect fit.”

The Staple x The New York Rangers collection, which is presented by Chase, will be available starting Friday at Madison Square Garden and its website. Prices range from $45 to $150.

New York Men’s Day Shines Spotlight on Emerging Brands

As has become the norm, New York Men’s Day kicked off fashion week again this season with morning and afternoon presentations at Daylight Studios near Hudson Yards on Friday. The showcase staged by Agentry PR brought together an eclectic group of 12 new and emerging brands that offered up a variety of menswear categories — everything from embellished eveningwear to handcrafted knits. Outerwear was a key category for several of the brands including Cross Eyed Moose, the menswear label introduced last year by One Jeanswear Group, traditionally a womenswear company. The fall collection has a street vibe infused with technical elements, or...
Louis Vuitton Ties Up With Artists to Reinterpret LV Trainer Style

MILAN — Louis Vuitton has tied up with artists Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and the estate of Rammellzee to reinterpret the LV Trainer sneaker style, which was originally designed by the late Virgil Abloh for spring 2019, his debut collection as men’s creative director of the brand.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Developed by the company in the last few months based on an idea initiated in 2021 by Abloh in partnership with Sky Gellatly, the project marks the first iteration of a new series of artistic...
Grace Wales Bonner Teams With Nordstrom for Visual Installation

Grace Wales Bonner is bringing her design aesthetic Stateside with a new partnership with Nordstrom. The British designer is teaming with the retailer for a visual installation that takes over Nordstrom’s New York City flagship’s Broadway Bar, converting the space into the Stay Cool Bar, which is a visual installation and monthlong takeover. Wales Bonner and Nordstrom celebrated the partnership on Wednesday night with a party at the flagship.More from WWDWales Bonner RTW Fall 2023Nordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening For the visual installation, Wales Bonner looked...
Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Turning a look — especially during fashion week — has always been the stuff of media fodder, just not necessarily of the social variety. Long before Instagram or TikTok were even a glimmer in their creators’ eyes, WWD was the go-to source for the goings-on on the streets, capturing people’s street style whether they worked in the industry or simply had something to say and said it through clothes. More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023They Are Wearing: Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall 2023They Are Wearing: Milan Men's Fall 2023 Observing the scene outside New York...
BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway

New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Dion Lee’s Friday night runway show might’ve started more than 45 minutes late, but it was well worth the wait. The designer is a master at juxtaposing aggression with beauty, or rather a tension between subversive sexuality and sensuality, and he did so again with a fall collection that riffed on “second skin” with shownotes calling out the words “snake, serpent, scale, reptile, shedding, unraveling, ouroboros, etc.”
EXCLUSIVE: Rhuigi Villaseñor, Zara Reunite for Fashion Collection

Rhuigi Villaseñor is teaming up with Zara again for their latest fashion collection. The Rhude designer is joining forces with the fashion retailer for his second fashion collection under the collaboration, called Redesigning Human Uniform, or RHU. The designer and retailer previously teamed last year for their first apparel collection.
Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

This Sunday, Rihanna will take to the Super Bowl LVII stage to make her long-awaited musical comeback. The 34-year-old artist, Fenty Beauty founder and new mother has long been praised for her bold beauty looks and sartorial savvy (and was even the subject of her then-friend, now-boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 2013 hit “Fashion Killa”). More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Now, fans far and wide are eagerly anticipating Rihanna’s return to the stage during Sunday’s big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and...
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Coolidge Gets ‘Sticky’ in E.l.f. Cosmetics’ First Super Bowl Ad

Earlier this month, E.l.f. Cosmetics announced it would air the brand’s first TV commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial is cowritten by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White and highlights the brand’s viral Power Grip Primer. E.l.f. looked to another “White Lotus” star to help debut the product — the company has cast Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Jennifer Coolidge to star in the commercial.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' The commercial will debut during the second quarter of Sunday’s...
WWD

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

After a week-plus race that took her from Los Angeles to New York on the promotional tour for her documentary and memoir doubleheader, Pamela Anderson has returned to her native Canada — and is already starting to feel like herself again.  “As soon as I step on Canadian soil, I feel some sense of relief,” Anderson says from Toronto, where she’s stopping for the final leg of her press tour. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More StarsRed Carpet Looks at 'Never...
EXCLUSIVE: Lil Dre Takes a Flying Leap in Kenzo’s Latest Campaign

AIRBORNE: Lil Dre, a well-known New York skateboarder and budding musician, celebrated his birthday by modeling in Kenzo’s spring advertising campaign and demonstrating his athleticism by leaping in the air. “The Kenzo shoot went really great and it was a fun experience,” he related. “The Kenzo team treated me nice and got me cupcakes and Champagne.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Kenzo Men's Spring 2023 “I think Kenzo brings a bright and unique vibe when anyone wears their clothes, no matter what,” he added. The coed campaign, which breaks Friday on the French brand’s social channels, was shot mostly...
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2023

Sustainability, inclusivity, accessibility, animal welfare — Hillary Taymour’s Collina Strada is a lodestar for the next generation of New York fashion. Titled “Please Don’t Eat My Friends,” her fall collection was a feel-good antidote to the growling trophy head hullabaloo at the recent Schiaparelli couture show.
New York Tops List of ‘Most Glamorous’ U.S. Cities

When it comes to glamourous cities in the U.S., New York tops the list — well ahead of Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas, according to a study done by LawnStarter, the online landscape booking platform. Researchers at the company looked at 39 metrics to determine which city is the...
Forever 21 to Partner With Rolling Loud Festivals

Forever 21 is getting into the hip-hop spirit. The Los Angeles-based retailer has signed a deal with Live Nation to be the official partner of its Rolling Loud festivals, the largest hip-hop music festivals in the world. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop As part of the deal, Forever 21 will create limited-edition co-branded womenswear and host in-store events for the festivals that will run throughout 2023 in cities including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.  “As a brand, we embrace what festivals mean to our...
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan went for metallic elegance at Christian Siriano‘s runway show on Thursday in New York City, where she sat in the front row wearing the Ombré Wing Sleeve Top and the Ombré Wide Leg Trouser from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Lohan’s bronze-colored ensemble included a shirt with a matching tiered overlay mimicking a shawl, and matching trousers. The overlay cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, creating a chic train.More from WWDKuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023Inside the Document Journal x Loewe NYFW Party Siriano told WWD in December that holiday parties and events were his inspiration...
Ones to Watch: New York Fashion Week Fall 2023, Nayon

Nayon Kim, a 2020 graduate of The New School’s Parsons School of Design and winner of the CFDA Design Scholar award, will have the first New York Fashion Week presentation for her brand Nayon on Feb. 15. The designer, who splits her time between Seoul and New York City, cut her teeth working alongside some of K-pop’s biggest stylists. They include Kyungwon Choi, who Kim assisted as Choi architected Blackpink’s original style concept, along with the group’s first tour and music video looks.More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall...
Kate Middleton Rewears Her Favorite Hobbs Coat From Over 10 Years Ago

LONDON — The Waleses are out and about. The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Cornwall since taking up the additional title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which previously belonged to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Kate Middleton and William visited the...
Remembering André Leon Talley at His Estate Sale Preview at Christie’s

NEW YORK — The barriers-breaking fashion journalist André Leon Talley liked to make his presence known, and fittingly his persona was very much on full display at Christie’s Thursday night. The occasion was a celebration of Christie’s upcoming live and online auction of “The Collection of André Leon Talley,” and many of the few hundred guests dressed stylishly as a nod to the fashion insider. It was selfie-city in several of the auction house’s galleries where guests posed in front of portraits of Talley and an array of his personal belongings, including towers of “ALT” monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, glittery jewels...
Loewe’s Next Craft Prize Is Heading to New York

Flicking through photos of the 30 objects competing for the next Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, it’s often difficult to decipher the end use, the material employed — and in some cases, if one might be looking at living, organic compounds. Unexpected forms and a “sense of playfulness and surprise” characterize many of the entries for the 2023 edition, which encompass ceramics, woodworking, textiles, furniture, paper, basket-making, glass, metal, jewelry lacquer, leather and bookbinding.More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2023Loewe RTW Spring 2023Loewe Men's Spring 2023 A panel of experts whittled down the finalists from 2,700 entries from 117 different countries. Anatxu Zabalbeascoa, a design...
Black Boy Knits Grows Up, Relaunches as Agbobly

The New York City-based brand Black Boy Knits is in a period of evolution. Its founder Jacques Agbobly — who started the project in their apartment during the pandemic to generate income after graduating from college in May 2020 — is ready for more. From here on, Black Boy Knits will be known as Agbobly — its designer’s last name and an ode to the familial, personal sentiments imbued in each of their collections.More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 These tropes, as well as Agbobly’s rich Togolese heritage,...
