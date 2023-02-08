ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP adds Mordew

Kyle Mordew was named trusts and estates Florida and Ohio liaison at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Mordew practices in the areas of estate planning and estate and trust administration. “We are very excited to have Kyle take on this new role that he is well-positioned for,” said Christina D’Eramo...
OHIO STATE
thelandcle.org

In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

New owners take over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County

PERRY, Ohio – New owners have taken over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County’s Perry Township. Anthony Schimizzi of Willowick and Ron Johnston of Madison plan to continue retired owner Ken Howard’s focus on whiskey. That’s appropriate as Howard made seven variations on the popular spirit, some of which are available in liquor agencies in Greater Cleveland.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC’s Rabbi Rose named to Leading Edge executive cohort

Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose, president and CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, was named a member of the second cohort of Leading Edge’s Leading Executives. Announced Jan. 23, Leading Edge is an organization dedicated to helping Jewish organizations improve their workplace culture and leadership so they can better achieve their missions, according to its website. The cohort features 20 Jewish nonprofit leaders chosen for the organization’s executive training program.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Biggby Coffee closes Shaker Square location

Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland closed at end of 2022. It took over the space left behind by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019, which closed after its owner Dewey Forward retired. Dewey’s had been in the space for 15 years. Based out of East Lansing,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH

