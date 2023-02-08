Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Patrolman's Association to hold vote of no confidence on Safety Director Howard
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association will hold a vote of no confidence on Safety Director Karrie Howard during an emergency directors meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP adds Mordew
Kyle Mordew was named trusts and estates Florida and Ohio liaison at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Mordew practices in the areas of estate planning and estate and trust administration. “We are very excited to have Kyle take on this new role that he is well-positioned for,” said Christina D’Eramo...
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
The Boyds are back in town: Cleveland Heights mayor makes council appointment
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As anticipated, Janine Boyd rated the nod as Mayor Kahlil Seren’s choice to fill the vacancy on City Council. “This appointment marks Janine Boyd’s return to city service,” Seren said in his “welcome back” post on Facebook Friday (Feb. 10). “Janine is a life-long resident, former state representative and friend to us all.”
Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
N. Royalton man charged with $800K investment fraud
A 40-year-old North Royalton man was indicted on a count of wire fraud in the alleged years-long investment fraud scheme, according federal prosecutors.
Election year in Parma includes familiar names and new challengers
PARMA, Ohio -- When looking at the list of candidates running for re-election or office in Parma, it’s easier to start with the unchallenged partisan incumbents and current seat holders. That list includes Mayor Tim DeGeeter, seeking his fourth term in office, as well as newly appointed City Council...
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
New owners take over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County
PERRY, Ohio – New owners have taken over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County’s Perry Township. Anthony Schimizzi of Willowick and Ron Johnston of Madison plan to continue retired owner Ken Howard’s focus on whiskey. That’s appropriate as Howard made seven variations on the popular spirit, some of which are available in liquor agencies in Greater Cleveland.
Peeking into a Cleveland newsroom circa 1953 via an intern’s scrapbook: Letter from the Editor
In the spring of 1952, Kent State University student Marilyn Jean Beifuss applied to be a newsroom intern with the Cleveland Press and was promptly rejected because the vacancies were filled. Fortunately, she did not accept the rejection. She showed up at the Press and insisted, ultimately getting an internship...
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC’s Rabbi Rose named to Leading Edge executive cohort
Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose, president and CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, was named a member of the second cohort of Leading Edge’s Leading Executives. Announced Jan. 23, Leading Edge is an organization dedicated to helping Jewish organizations improve their workplace culture and leadership so they can better achieve their missions, according to its website. The cohort features 20 Jewish nonprofit leaders chosen for the organization’s executive training program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biggby Coffee closes Shaker Square location
Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland closed at end of 2022. It took over the space left behind by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019, which closed after its owner Dewey Forward retired. Dewey’s had been in the space for 15 years. Based out of East Lansing,...
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
Police union officials want Cleveland’s safety director fired over comments
Police union officials are calling for the city’s safety director to be fired for what they say are “racist” comments.
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
clevelandmagazine.com
Manja Closes Saturday Following Cleveland Curiosities’ Purchase of the Lakewood Building
The nearly 25-year-old Lakewood bar maintained a month-to-month lease, which will not be renewed as neighbors Cleveland Curiosities buy and expand into the space. By Anthony Elder. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Cleveland Curiosities announced the expansion of its current business after purchasing the building the oddities shop resides in. The...
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Comments / 0