Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Voices empowers communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
Bucks chaplain and barber making impact with Evolve Church community center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can call Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and barber Ken Lock II a man of the people. Serving people is what is at the essence of what he and his team are doing with Evolve Church, located on the northwest side of Milwaukee. "When we were planting...
Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
'It has to stop': Gov. Evers announces initiatives to curb reckless driving in state budget
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced initiatives in his state budget designed to combat reckless driving by investing in infrastructure to slow traffic and imposing stiffer penalties on drunk drivers. The announcement comes as reckless driving has become a problem particularly in the city of Milwaukee, where...
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
Can a shortage of health care workers be addressed? Industry leaders weigh in on UWM panel
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Can a shortage of health care workers be fixed? That's what a panel of industry leaders discussed on the UW-Milwaukee campus Thursday. The event comes as the state is already experiencing a punishing shortage of providers and those in the profession warned it's only going to get worse.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
Walmart announces closure of Timmerman Plaza store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walmart has confirmed plans to close the Timmerman Plaza store located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. In a press release, a spokesperson said the store has not performed as well as hoped and is slated to close by Friday, March 10. The release says Walmart...
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (2/11)...Comic Con comes to Milwaukee, Pre-Valentine's Day Fun for couples
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Our nice weather this weekend will mean long car wash lines along with long lines at Comic Con at State Fair Park. There's also a chance to bond with Mother Nature at one of our favorite places to spend time outside.
Family of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving speaks out for the first time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Feb 9., for the first time, the family of fallen officer Peter Jerving spoke out. A family spokesperson told CBS 58 the family is taking things one day at a time, as they prepare to honor Jerving's life and legacy Monday, Feb. 13. "Not everyone...
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
Expert discusses going solar in Milwaukee ahead of the NARI Spring Home and Remodeling Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Homeowners in and around Milwaukee are set to learn more about remodeling and home improvement projects to pursue during the spring season, during an event that has entered its sixth decade. The 61st annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home & Remodeling Show is taking place from Feb....
'Survival of the Slowest': New live-animal exhibit opening at Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Keep calm and slow down. The Milwaukee Public Museum's latest exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," is opening Saturday, Feb. 11. MPM's exhibit will feature live animals like a hedgehog, box turtle and sloth, to give visitors a glimpse into these very slow animals. Nineteen habitats are...
Current member of Window Select's third-party leadership team speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- After hundreds of complaints, dozens of lawsuits, and a looming bankruptcy, troubled home improvement company Window Select is no longer being operated by its original owner. Now CBS 58 is speaking to a member of the current leadership team for the first time. Rob Braiman, President...
Indie music star Noah Kahan names Kwik Trip #2 on top convenience stores list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you do a lot of travel, you may have strong opinions about gas stations. Recently, when indie music star Noah Kahan took to Twitter to rank his favorite places to refuel, the Wisconsin staple Kwik Trip was nowhere to be found. Now, thanks to the...
This Valentine's Day, show your sweetheart and these Port Washington businesses some love
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Local restaurants, flower and candy shops are getting ready for a busy weekend ahead of Valentine's Day. If you're looking for something to surprise your loved ones and support a local business at the same time, Port Washington has some options. Chocolate Chisel has...
'I thought we were done with it': Residents react to Thursday snow shower
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Area residents dealt with the rain-turned-snow conditions that hit the area Thursday. "I had no idea it was going to turn to snow. It's been really slippery out here, and I kind of thought we were done with it with the warm weather," Brookfield resident Tiana Fleishman said.
Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of 19-year-old jaguar 'Stella'
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo on Thursday announced the death of 19-year-old Stella, their female jaguar. The zoo says Stella was humanely euthanized due to ongoing chronic health problems that were not improving. Zookeepers say Stella was well-known and the "matriarch" of Big Cat Country.
Funeral date set for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Funeral services for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Feb. 13. The visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Elmbrook Chruch in Brookfield -- 777 South Barker Road. The funeral service will be held at...
