Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Wisconsin Voices empowers communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Hundreds honor Officer Jerving with moment of silence at fundraiser

WIND LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Throughout the area Friday night, fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was honored and celebrated at several vigils, gatherings and fundraisers. One was held at Kelly's Bleacher's in Wind Lake. Jerving normally would have been on the sand volleyball courts Friday night, just like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Walmart announces closure of Timmerman Plaza store

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walmart has confirmed plans to close the Timmerman Plaza store located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive. In a press release, a spokesperson said the store has not performed as well as hoped and is slated to close by Friday, March 10. The release says Walmart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Current member of Window Select's third-party leadership team speaks out

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- After hundreds of complaints, dozens of lawsuits, and a looming bankruptcy, troubled home improvement company Window Select is no longer being operated by its original owner. Now CBS 58 is speaking to a member of the current leadership team for the first time. Rob Braiman, President...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of 19-year-old jaguar 'Stella'

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo on Thursday announced the death of 19-year-old Stella, their female jaguar. The zoo says Stella was humanely euthanized due to ongoing chronic health problems that were not improving. Zookeepers say Stella was well-known and the "matriarch" of Big Cat Country.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Funeral date set for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Funeral services for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Feb. 13. The visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Elmbrook Chruch in Brookfield -- 777 South Barker Road. The funeral service will be held at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

