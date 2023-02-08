Read full article on original website
These Wrestlers of the Week stood out in team championships
It may have been a week heavily devoted to team wrestling tournaments, but there were plenty of top individual performances too, and we recognize those in this week’s lehighvalleylive wrestler of the week. Each week, we’ll honor a Wrestler of the Week from our New Jersey coverage area, the...
Girls Basketball: Essex County Tournament at West Orange High - Semifinals - Recaps
Paradise Fisher led with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists as second-seeded University, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 51-33, over third-seeded West Orange in the semifinal round of the Essex County Tournament at West Orange. University (20-5) will face top-seeded Montclair Immaculate, No. 5 in NJ.com’s...
Golden era continues for Becahi wrestlers with state 3A team title
For one group of Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers, Saturday’s state wrestling final marked the end of an era. For another, it was just a start to one. Given the Golden Hawks’ dominance of PIAA 3A wrestling, both eras figure to be golden. “It’s good to keep going with gold...
Phillipsburg wrestling pounds Howell, books trip to state final
Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals Friday night. “I can’t say enough about our mental and physical preparation all the way through warmups and through 14 gutsy performances tonight by our guys.”
iheart.com
UCONN Women Lose; Celtics Win; Rangers Win HS Hockey N Branford Beats Amity
The UCONN Women's Basketball Team lost at Marquette 59-52 Wednesday night. Dorka Juhasz had 15 points for the Huskies, now 21-4. UCONN has lost 2 in a row for the first time since March 1993!. NBA: Boston Celtics 106 Philadelphia 76ers 99. NHL: New York Rangers 4 Vancouver Canucks 3.
Bethlehem Catholic wrestles nearly perfect in PIAA 3A semifinal win over Central Mountain
The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling team booked a trip to the PIAA Class 3A championship for the second year in a row with a nearly perfect performance Friday night. The District 11 champion Golden Hawks lost just one bout and gave up just one takedown in a 53-3 over District 6 champion Central Mountain in the semis at the Giant Center in Hershey.
LIVE: Follow updates from the PIAA team wrestling championships
Will it be another historic wrestling weekend for District 11?. Last year, the PIAA Class 2A and 3A team wrestling finals were exclusively D-11 fixtures as Saucon Valley and Notre Dame battled in 2A, and Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth faced off in 3A. Those four teams have once again converged...
Trio of early pins propel Notre Dame wrestling to win in PIAA 2A 3rd-place match
The Notre Dame wrestling team knew that its biggest test at the PIAA Class 2A team tournament would come in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders fell just short against Faith Christian Academy in that match, a match many believed featured the two best 2A teams in the state, but responded with four straight wins to leave Hershey with bronze.
Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers take alternate route to 3A state dual rout
They’re the Bethlehem Catholic alternates. Riley Hughes. George Pavis. Marco Frinzi. James Deluise. Nico Spezza. Dario Cruz. They’re too good to be called “backups”. They certainly aren’t “junior varsity”. “B team” sounds like an insult. What they are highly skilled and...
‘We saw some dark days:’ Agawam boys hockey defeats Longmeadow in OT to clinch state postseason berth
WEST SPRINGFIELD – During the final seconds of regulation in Thursday night’s matchup between Agawam boys hockey and Longmeadow, a feeling surfaced through Olympia Ice Center.
Phillipsburg wrestling wins sectional title No. 40 with rout of Westfield
When your wrestling program has won 40 of the 43 NJSIAA sectional tournaments it has entered, it might be easy for the Phillipsburg High School fan base to take this achievement for granted. Stateliners coach Brad Gentzle said he never wants his wrestlers to feel that way about adding more...
Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Piscataway in First Round of GMC Tournament
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team is the number one seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference JV Tournament. Play began on Thursday and the Chargers came away with a first round victory over 16th seeded Piscataway High School. Alex Nault led the Chargers with 16 points. Ella Calandruccio scored 11 for Spotswood. The Chargers move on in the junior varsity tournament to face South Plainfield High School on Monday in the quarterfinals. Game time is at 4 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Gymnasium.
A senior, a freshman trio, and ‘bravery and courage’: Nazareth wrestlers reach PIAA 3A final
The freshmen finished it off. And now Nazareth is off to the state final again. The Blue Eagles (18-2) held off a determined challenge from a fired-up Canon-McMillan (16-3) squad to win their PIAA 3A state dual tournament semifinal 38-20 at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday night. Nazareth advanced...
Notre Dame wrestling upended by Faith Christian’s stellar underclassmen in PIAA 2A quarters
Notre Dame High School’s wrestling team was denied once again in its quest for an elusive first PIAA Class 2A dual-meet title. Facing a Faith Christian Academy team that is loaded with ultra talented underclassmen up and down its lineup, the Crusaders battled and won a pair of crucial toss-ups, but fell 28-26 Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Boys Basketball: Eaton, Mazzamuto combine for 38 as Williamstown rolls Gloucester Tech
Landon Eaton and Cristian Mazzamuto combined for 38 points and were the driving forces behind Williamstown’s 65-42 defeat of Gloucester Tech, in Williamstown. Eaton finished with a team high 20 points and Mazzamuto added 18 points as Williamstown (13-10) won its fourth game in a row. The Braves started...
NJIC Tournament, Semifinal Round girls basketball recaps
Alyssa Craigwell posted a double-double scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead first-seeded Secaucus to a 61-38 home victory over fifth-seeded Cresskill. Gabriella Torrillo added 11 points for Secaucus (22-1). Erin Fahy led Cresskill (18-6) with 15 points. Secaucus will host second-seeded Lodi Immaculate on Tuesday in...
Notre Dame wrestling dominates in PIAA 1st round, advances to meet top-ranked Faith Christian
The Notre Dame wrestling team took a coaches cliche to heart in the first round match of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament Thursday afternoon. With top-ranked Faith Christian Academy likely waiting in the quarterfinals, the District 11 champion Crusaders (12-1) won each of the first 12 bouts to defeat Huntingdon 63-6 in Hershey’s Giant Center.
Nazareth wrestlers rally past Central Dauphin into PIAA 3A team semifinals
Nazareth threw its wrestling fans a bit of a scare in Friday afternoon’s PIAA 3A team tournament quarterfinals before righting the ship to sail past a determined and pin-happy Central Dauphin team, 38-25. The win puts the Blue Eagles (17-2) in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals against District 7 champion...
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win
Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
HS Girls Basketball: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings as of Feb. 10
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its most recent power rankings for the winter season on Tuesday, posting the lists for high school basketball and hockey. The power rankings include games that were posted by schools into Arbiter by Feb. 10 at 4 a.m. The top 32 teams in each...
