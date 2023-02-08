ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg wrestling pounds Howell, books trip to state final

Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals Friday night. “I can’t say enough about our mental and physical preparation all the way through warmups and through 14 gutsy performances tonight by our guys.”
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Piscataway in First Round of GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team is the number one seed in the Greater Middlesex Conference JV Tournament. Play began on Thursday and the Chargers came away with a first round victory over 16th seeded Piscataway High School. Alex Nault led the Chargers with 16 points. Ella Calandruccio scored 11 for Spotswood. The Chargers move on in the junior varsity tournament to face South Plainfield High School on Monday in the quarterfinals. Game time is at 4 p.m. in the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Notre Dame wrestling upended by Faith Christian’s stellar underclassmen in PIAA 2A quarters

Notre Dame High School’s wrestling team was denied once again in its quest for an elusive first PIAA Class 2A dual-meet title. Facing a Faith Christian Academy team that is loaded with ultra talented underclassmen up and down its lineup, the Crusaders battled and won a pair of crucial toss-ups, but fell 28-26 Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
NJIC Tournament, Semifinal Round girls basketball recaps

Alyssa Craigwell posted a double-double scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead first-seeded Secaucus to a 61-38 home victory over fifth-seeded Cresskill. Gabriella Torrillo added 11 points for Secaucus (22-1). Erin Fahy led Cresskill (18-6) with 15 points. Secaucus will host second-seeded Lodi Immaculate on Tuesday in...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win

Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
