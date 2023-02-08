WASHINGTON — While members of Congress may not be able to speak during the State of the Union address, they often get their message across through the guests they bring. This year is no exception. Lawmakers, through their invitees, attempted to signal their approval or disapproval of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, or […] The post Who’s on the guest list for the State of the Union speech? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO