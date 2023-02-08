Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
Mike Golic reveals what can help Chiefs, Eagles win Super Bowl 57
NFL analyst Mike Golic revealed what could lead the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The most anticipated game in the NFL is just hours away. Of course, we are talking about Super Bowl 57, where the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams had the best record in the NFC and AFC respectively, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, and defeated their two opponents to reach the big game. The Eagles defeated the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round, while handily beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As for the Chiefs, they overcame a high ankle sprain to quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. So, who has the edge, considering both feel evenly matched?
Super Bowl 2023 prop bet mega guide (Best props for Chiefs vs. Eagles)
You want prop bets for the big game? We’ve got ’em. The Super Bowl is the best betting event of the year and there are an unlimited amount of prop bets that you can place for the big game. If you want prop bets to place, then you’ve...
Stefon Diggs’ replies to his brother’s advances to get him to Cowboys leaves door wide open
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs replied to his brother, Trevon, trying to get him to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys could use some weapons for Dak Prescott, that much is known even within the organization’s walls. Why not someone like Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Yeah, actually, that would work really well in theory.
Sean Payton has hilarious recruiting pitch to get former coworker to Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls upon two NFL veterans in the FOX broadcasting family to forgo retirement and rejoin the league. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have made it abundantly clear that they aren’t interested in opening another chapter in the NFL, with both veterans moving into lucratrive roles with FOX Sports.
Micah Parsons wants former Cowboys rival, free agent on Dallas defense
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons really wants the team to sign a free agent away from one of their division rivals. The Dallas Cowboys are looking for answers once again this offseason to figure out what they need to do to get to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 season. They have moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, with head coach Mike McCarthy expected to call plays heading into next season. Then, the team has to figure out how to get their cap space in order to continue to build a playoff-caliber roster.
Trevon Diggs has a perfect plan to help the Cowboys at wide receiver
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a big plan to bring the team some help at the wide receiver position. The Dallas Cowboys enter another offseason without a Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game appearance. The Cowboys were held to just 12 points against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with the wide receiver position being a notable area of concern from that game. Cowboys fans are wondering how the team can improve. Cornerback Trevon Diggs has an idea.
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft
A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
