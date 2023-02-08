Ailson Barbosa of Brockton featured on unsolved homicide playing cards

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Wednesday with the unsolved case of a Brockton victim.

Three years ago, on February 8, 2020, 22-year-old Ailson Barbosa was shot multiple times on February 8th. Barbosa was found on the doorstep of 117 Belmont Avenue in Brockton.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards

To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us , or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

