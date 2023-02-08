Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened at a Morgantown church on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page , the burglary happened at the Calvary Baptist Church.
Deputies say an unknown man broke into the Burroughs Street church and took car keys from the inside. He then attempted to steal the vehicle that the keys belonged to before a member of the church stopped him and he ran off, according to the post.
The sheriff’s office shared a picture of the man:
Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 304-291-7260.
