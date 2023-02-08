Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter not expected for most of the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- A sprawling high-pressure system is extending from New England, the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley which will provide an extended period of uncommonly pleasant winter weather. It appears there will be another five days of calm and mainly dry conditions for Western New York. At this point in the season, Rochester is running almost four feet below normal for snowfall and there is little chance this snow deficit will be made-up in the near future.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A fine February weekend ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unless you’re looking for a fresh blanket of snow this weekend, there’s a good chance you’re going to love our weather. We start Saturday off with some clouds, and perhaps a lingering lake snow shower, but that will be short-lived. A sprawling area of high pressure will be building in over the Great Lakes, clearing out skies out and leading to some nice afternoon sun on Saturday. We’ll keep much of that around on Sunday, with some high clouds spreading north from a system well to our south. Saturday will be the chillier weekend day with daytime highs in the 30s, then jumping well into the 40s on Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Strong winds overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front blowing through tonight will drop our temperatures, and more importantly, ramp up our winds. The strongest winds will move in around 9 or 10 tonight, and ease up by sunrise tomorrow morning. So, this will mainly be an overnight event. Winds in...
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert for Thursday night for high winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a rainy and mild Thursday morning and afternoon, a cold front will push through the region around 10 p.m. Behind that front, the wind will increase noticeably. A Yellow Alert is up for tonight to cover the strong wind threat to parts of the region.
WHEC TV-10
Fire crews respond to structure fire on Meigs Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester fire crews are battling a structure fire this morning on Meigs Street. Our crew on the scene says the fire has shut down at least a block surrounding the area. We are working to get more information at this time including what may have started...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Monroe County provides update on mask guidance for healthcare facilities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and others are speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Friday about mask guidance for healthcare facilities. You can watch it live here.
WHEC TV-10
Person dies after tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighters put out house fire on Murray Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is at the scene of a two-alarm house fire on Murray Street. This is between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street. Crews say both sides of a vacant house caught on fire. Crews faced challenges with the high winds fanning the flames. The fire is now under control. The cause is still under investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Astronaut speaks to RCSD students about work, entertainment, and food aboard International Space Station
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Astronaut Josh Cassada, who earned his doctorate in physics from the University of Rochester, showed students of the Rochester City School District how he eats, sleeps, and works in space. Cassada appeared on a video call live from the International Space Station on Friday to...
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
WHEC TV-10
McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating rash of smash-and-grab burglaries across Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say three businesses were broken into on Mt. Hope Plaza between the U of R Medical Center and Westfall Road on Friday. RPD Officers responded to Mt. Hope Plaza around 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a damaged window. Officers determined that the businesses were broken into overnight and items were stolen. RPD says the thieves entered by breaking a window but it doesn’t appear that a car was used.
WHEC TV-10
State dropping mask requirement for hospitals, but some Rochester-area facilities will keep them
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is dropping its COVID-era mask requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities. But you’ll still need to don one in Rochester-area healthcare facilities. The leaders of both Rochester Reginal Health and UR Medicine say while there may be areas where masks are no...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez retires on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is the last day for Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez. He is retiring after 23 years with the department. The department took a moment in the morning to celebrate the chief and say thank you for all his years of service. Teresa Everett will take over as interim chief. The City of Rochester says a nationwide search for the next permanent chief is underway.
WHEC TV-10
Section V Basketball: Brighton boys blow by Canandaigua, East girls win
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Brighton boys basketball team put on a clinic, winning 70 to 39 on senior night. The win moves Brighton (12-5) ahead of Aquinas for second place in Class AA, based on a better Sec P average. Canandaigua falls to 6-12 after the loss. In...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans announces plan to address stolen cars, smash-and-grab robberies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A liquor store is the latest business to be hit early Thursday morning. At Thursday’s City Council meeting, public safety was at the top of the agenda. Mayor Evans says his office has been inundated with calls from people who have had their cars stolen and are asking what is he going to do about this. The mayor announced Thursday he has a plan in place.
WHEC TV-10
Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Community members gather for late Rev. Florence’s funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester community is gathering today to celebrate the life and legacy of our local civil rights icon, Rev. Franklin Florence. Following a public visitation period on Friday, a funeral is taking place today at 11 a.m. To watch LIVE, click here. The funeral is open...
