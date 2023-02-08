Read full article on original website
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
850wftl.com
Tampa father charged after taking his son to illegal street race where he was fatally injured
St. Petersburg , FL — The father of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally injured after being taken to an illegal street race is facing several charges. Authorities arrested and charged 35-year-old Johnny Julio Martin with felony child neglect (involving a death) and being a spectator at a street race earlier this week.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
fox13news.com
Victim, suspect recovering after deputies 'in a no-win situation' open fire
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A few minutes before 8 p.m. on the last Sunday in January, dispatchers in Hernando County got several concerning calls. A man and woman had been drinking, and the woman said he had a gun. Deputies headed to Cobb Road while 911 dispatchers talked to the victim,...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
fox13news.com
Woman hit, killed by Amtrak train in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while trying to cross railroad tracks in Plant City, officers say. The Plant City Police Department said she was trying to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street when she was hit by the train. Officers say the Amtrack was heading west.
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for drinking and driving. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., a Tampa Police officer observed a vehicle speeding, failing to stay in a single lane, and hitting a curb. The officer conducted
fox13news.com
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Pair That Stole A Trailer From A Business, Only To Return It Later
ODESSA, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects that stole a trailer in January, then returned it in February. According to deputies, on Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of
