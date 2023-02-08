Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
crowdfundinsider.com
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Artificial Intelligence: ThetaRay, Piie Focused on AI Tech for Insurance Payments
ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, and Piie, Inc., an insurtech providing an intelligent payment engine, announced a collaboration in order “to implement an advanced AML solution for insurance claim payments.”. Through the agreement, Piie (Payments Intelligent Integration Engine) will “integrate ThetaRay’s AI-driven SONAR transaction monitoring AML...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Affirm Reduces Size of Professional Team by 19%, Shares Sink
Max Levchin, Founder and CEO at Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), has shared an update with their employees and that he also wants to share the message publicly. In a move to reduce costs in a flagging market, Affirm will be slashing its workforce. Affirm reported earnings yesterday, which missed on both...
crowdfundinsider.com
October Committed to Supporting Qonto on its Platform Dedicated to Financing Needs of French SMEs
October has been providing financing to Qonto, Europe’s financial management company, for almost two years now. Integrated directly via API with the Qonto platform, October “analyzes customer requests in a few clicks to provide them with an instant loan offer.” With over 40,000 active retail lenders on the October platform, loans are “funded in just 4 days.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform RoboCash Announces Changes in Interest Rates
Investment platform Robocash has announced that new rates “will apply to loans from 91 days to 3 years.”. As most businesses of Robocash Group have currently achieved self-sustaining state, they are reportedly “reducing interest rates on several loan terms and do not plan to increase the volume of the placed loans in the near future.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
crowdfundinsider.com
Identity Decisioning Platform Alloy Launches in the United Kingdom
US Fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA “with key senior hires and office space in London.”. Alloy‘s Identity Decisioning Platform “helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of London Secures $40M in Extension to Series C Funding
The Bank of London, the “next-generation” technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, “bringing the company’s total raise to $160M.”. This investment round follows The Bank...
Comments / 0