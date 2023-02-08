ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18

Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits

Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
who13.com

Iowa's governor ups national profile

When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes

Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year

The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com

Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird, Joins 24 States In Challenging ATF’s New Pistol Brace Rule

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), challenging a new federal rule that would turn millions of Americans into felons overnight if they do not register their firearms equipped with pistol braces. For over a decade, the ATF has allowed rifles with barrels shorter than 16 inches to be classified as pistols as long as they were equipped with a pistol brace. The rule change reclassifies those firearms as short-barreled rifles, which are regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA), and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle is a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. AG Bird says, “The Biden Administration is blatantly attacking the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. This new rule will make law-abiding citizens, who are unaware of the rule change, felons overnight, even though they had legally purchased their weapon. This is just the latest example of aggressive federal overreach from the Biden Administration. We must hold the federal government accountable.” The rule change went into effect on Jan. 31, giving pistol-braced rifle owners until May 31 to register their firearms or face penalties. A copy of the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota is included with this story on our website.
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
KAAL-TV

Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
97X

8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know

Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
kmaland.com

Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines

(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
Salon

“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
