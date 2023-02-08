Read full article on original website
Related
back2stonewall.com
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18
Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
‘We’re not done,’ Iowa governor says in D.C. about future tax cut plans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has worked with the Republican-led legislature three times to cut taxes since she took over in 2017. On Friday, Reynolds said during a CATO Institute forum in Washington, D.C. that she wants to reduce personal income taxes completely. “It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Reynolds said about […]
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits
Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
who13.com
Iowa's governor ups national profile
Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night.
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General joins lawsuit over ATF rule requiring registration of pistol braces
The rule went into effect January 31st, but gun owners have until the end of May to register their pistol braces. If they don't register by then, they could face fines and up to ten years in prison. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is joining 24 other states in a...
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird, Joins 24 States In Challenging ATF’s New Pistol Brace Rule
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), challenging a new federal rule that would turn millions of Americans into felons overnight if they do not register their firearms equipped with pistol braces. For over a decade, the ATF has allowed rifles with barrels shorter than 16 inches to be classified as pistols as long as they were equipped with a pistol brace. The rule change reclassifies those firearms as short-barreled rifles, which are regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA), and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle is a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. AG Bird says, “The Biden Administration is blatantly attacking the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. This new rule will make law-abiding citizens, who are unaware of the rule change, felons overnight, even though they had legally purchased their weapon. This is just the latest example of aggressive federal overreach from the Biden Administration. We must hold the federal government accountable.” The rule change went into effect on Jan. 31, giving pistol-braced rifle owners until May 31 to register their firearms or face penalties. A copy of the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota is included with this story on our website.
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
KCCI.com
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
kmaland.com
Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines
(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
Iowa Joins Other States Asking For Mexican Drug Cartels To Be Classified As Terrorists
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa is one of 21 states asking President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The State Attorneys General, including Brenna Bird of Iowa, have sent a letter saying the Mexican cartels are a national security threat.
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
WQAD
Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 4