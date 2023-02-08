Read full article on original website
WECT
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WECT
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St. According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of...
WECT
Southeastern North Carolina Black History Month facts: Week 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. C.F. Pope Elementary. C.F. Pope Elementary in Pender County was founded in 1891. The school operated under several different names, including the...
WECT
Orton controlled burn season to begin in March
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WECT
Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts one-week run in theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After premiering as the opening night feature at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, the independent film The Devil’s Stomping Ground begins a week-long theatrical run on Friday, February 10, at Stone Theaters in North and South Carolina. To celebrate the premiere at The Pointe theater in Wilmington, there will be a red carpet event prior to the 7 p.m. showing.
WECT
Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After multiple film festival appearances, the short documentary Davis Out of the Unknown will have its first screening in North Carolina at the Lumina Theater in the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Fisher Student Center on Feb. 15. “Seven-year-old Davis Point grapples with a rare...
WECT
Marines hold annual Kings’ Games at Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune gathered for the Patron Saint of Artillery annual celebration. The 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune held the Kings’ Games, an annual all-day tournament designed to celebrate St. Barbara’s Day. Members of the 10th Marine Regiment participated in grappling...
WECT
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of the most famous chefs in America served more than food at an annual fundraiser for Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray were special guests at the sold-out event at the Country Club of Landfall. The culinary stars dished out...
WECT
CareYaya seeks to offer convenient, affordable home care services in Cape Fear area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having an in-home caregiver just got a little easier, now that a new company has made it’s way to the Cape Fear area to provide convenient and affordable caregiving services. CareYaya, which launched in Chapel Hill a year and a half ago, recently expanded to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Described as a very shy dog, Suri was found as a stray with puppies that she was taking care of. The puppies have found new homes, and now Suri is looking for a family.
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations
WECT
How the National Weather Service uses weather balloons to collect valuable information
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service sends out weather balloons twice a day from more than 90 sites across the U.S. Though none of these balloons leave from the Wilmington office, they are launched from Morehead, Greensboro and Charleston at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on most days.
WECT
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WECT
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
WECT
First Alert Forecast: eventful weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens on this Friday with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and 80% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
