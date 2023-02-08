ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Southeastern North Carolina Black History Month facts: Week 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. C.F. Pope Elementary. C.F. Pope Elementary in Pender County was founded in 1891. The school operated under several different names, including the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Orton controlled burn season to begin in March

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts one-week run in theaters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After premiering as the opening night feature at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington, the independent film The Devil’s Stomping Ground begins a week-long theatrical run on Friday, February 10, at Stone Theaters in North and South Carolina. To celebrate the premiere at The Pointe theater in Wilmington, there will be a red carpet event prior to the 7 p.m. showing.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Marines hold annual Kings’ Games at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune gathered for the Patron Saint of Artillery annual celebration. The 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune held the Kings’ Games, an annual all-day tournament designed to celebrate St. Barbara’s Day. Members of the 10th Marine Regiment participated in grappling...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Described as a very shy dog, Suri was found as a stray with puppies that she was taking care of. The puppies have found new homes, and now Suri is looking for a family.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: eventful weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens on this Friday with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and 80% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC

