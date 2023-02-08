WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens on this Friday with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and 80% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO