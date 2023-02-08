ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision

Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old father killed Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim advocacy group Justice Coalition is joining forces with the family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon to host a candlelight vigil in his memory Friday night. “Justice for Baron” signs were displayed and shirts with his photo on the front were worn in his remembrance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Leader

UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a second fatality in yesterday’s accident on Jasmine St.

UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a second fatality in yesterday’s accident on Jasmine St. The operator of the motorcycle has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries and being transferred to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian struck was declared dead on scene. FHP is currently leading the investigation, authenticating video of the crash obtained from nearby.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy