Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)Enigma In BlackFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Related
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision
Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
News4Jax.com
I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
News4Jax.com
Crash with fuel spill on I-95 north by airport, causing traffic backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is reporting to a traffic crash with a fuel spill on I-95 north, north of Max Leggett Parkway. Anyone traveling to or from Jacksonville International Airport this Friday afternoon will face delays.
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old father killed Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim advocacy group Justice Coalition is joining forces with the family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon to host a candlelight vigil in his memory Friday night. “Justice for Baron” signs were displayed and shirts with his photo on the front were worn in his remembrance.
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
19-year-old dies in crash on I-295 in Jacksonville when car flips over
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old died Sunday after running off the roadway on I-295 in Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said in a report. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt. According to the report, the vehicle ran off the roadway onto the righthand shoulder and hit two light...
News Leader
UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a second fatality in yesterday’s accident on Jasmine St.
UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a second fatality in yesterday’s accident on Jasmine St. The operator of the motorcycle has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries and being transferred to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian struck was declared dead on scene. FHP is currently leading the investigation, authenticating video of the crash obtained from nearby.
Comments / 0