crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
crowdfundinsider.com
Robinhood Cancels Ziglu Acquisition as it Reduces Expenses
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed it has canceled the acquisition of Ziglu, a UK Fintech that opened the door to a new market. Ziglu holds an e-money license and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Ziglu provides crypto trading in the UK as well as other features such as cash accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com
Identity Decisioning Platform Alloy Launches in the United Kingdom
US Fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA “with key senior hires and office space in London.”. Alloy‘s Identity Decisioning Platform “helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
crowdfundinsider.com
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of London Secures $40M in Extension to Series C Funding
The Bank of London, the “next-generation” technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, “bringing the company’s total raise to $160M.”. This investment round follows The Bank...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Florence De Maupeou of FPF Discusses European Crowdfunding, Forthcoming Event in Paris
Financement Participatif France (FPF) is the association that represents the investment crowdfunding industry in France. With the advent of ECSPR or European Crowdfunding Services Provider Regulation, the industry of online capital formation has pushed into the second stage of securities crowdfunding. Under the new EU rules, a platform may sell securities across all EU member states, raising up to €5 million in a year. This change will be transformational for the industry while aligning with the concept of the single market. As France is the second largest economy in the EU, it is home to many platforms and is well-positioned to benefit from these new rules.
crowdfundinsider.com
French Crowdfunding Passes the €2 Billion Mark
This year’s issue of the Barometer of Crowdfunding in France, published by Mazars and the French Crowdfunding Association (Financement Participatif France, FPF) shows that crowdfunding reached a new high in 2022. More than €2.3 billion was collected, a 25% increase versus year prior. Real estate crowdfunding remains the main driving force. Growing at a 40% rate year on year, it represents 2/3 of the overall funding, followed by the environment and renewable energies.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
