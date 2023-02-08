Financement Participatif France (FPF) is the association that represents the investment crowdfunding industry in France. With the advent of ECSPR or European Crowdfunding Services Provider Regulation, the industry of online capital formation has pushed into the second stage of securities crowdfunding. Under the new EU rules, a platform may sell securities across all EU member states, raising up to €5 million in a year. This change will be transformational for the industry while aligning with the concept of the single market. As France is the second largest economy in the EU, it is home to many platforms and is well-positioned to benefit from these new rules.

